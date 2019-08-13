FireScope Signs Partner Agreement with DynTek Services, Inc. for North America

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FireScope, Inc., a leader in the Secure Enterprise Asset Discovery and Monitoring market, announced today that DynTek Services, Inc, a leading provider of information technology hardware, software and professional services, has partnered with the organization to distribute and resell FireScope products and services.

The FireScope suite of solutions will enhance DynTek's extensive IT Transformation services and technology offerings by enabling clients to discover and map their IT assets to help IT professionals manage them based on business service and business priorities.

"Our cooperation with FireScope supports our clients who need IT assessments as part of their IT Transformation strategy," said Bill Parizek, DynTek's chief executive officer. "In partnership with FireScope, we are delighted to offer next-gen IT asset discovery and service dependency mapping technology which is critical to companies who want to be at the cutting edge."

"Organizations around the globe are using FireScope to prepare for and manage their Digital Transformation strategies to simplify, manage and enhance their business services, ultimately making it easier for them to engage and meet the needs of their clients, prospects and partners in the Hybrid IT world," said Steve Cotton, FireScope's CEO. "FireScope is proud to serve as a DynTek business partner, helping their clients to build a strategic advantage and deliver an exceptional experience."

About DynTek

As a national systems integrator and risk management partner, DynTek delivers exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions, managed IT services, and IT product sales to state and local government, educational, healthcare and enterprise customers in the largest IT markets nationwide. Our broad range of technical expertise and vendor partnerships allow us to deliver solutions that support digital business transformation including IT Security, Digital Infrastructure, Modern Workplace, Data Center and Cloud solutions. DynTek's multidisciplinary approach allows our clients to turn to a single source for their most critical technology requirements. For more information, visit http://www.dyntek.com/.

About FireScope

FireScope, an innovative SaaS based security, discovery, dependency mapping and performance monitoring software company helps Companies identify all of their technology assets, their inter-dependencies and maximize the business value of those assets. FireScope's Secure Discovery and Dependency Mapping solution (SDDM) and its Service Performance Management solution (SPM) are the first cloud-based solutions built on a Big Data (NoSQL) platform delivering against the ITIL and ITSM frameworks. FireScope Inc., has offices in Huntington Beach, Sydney, Dallas, Houston and London. To learn more about FireScope and its advanced Service Performance Management solutions, visit https://www.firescope.com/, email sales@firescope.com, or call 877-780-3473.

SOURCE FireScope

Related Links

https://www.firescope.com

