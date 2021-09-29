Fireside Messenger Offers Secure and Private Connection Regardless of Network Conditions

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clostra launched its newest product, Fireside Messenger, a mobile app that will revolutionize the world's ability to communicate freely and securely under any network conditions.

The early days of the Internet held the promise of democratizing information and safeguarding open communication. And while it gave voice to those who otherwise would not have been heard, recent trends toward consolidation—by governments, markets, companies, and even physical infrastructure—threaten the connectivity on which modern society is built.

Fireside Messenger is a decentralized, server-independent democratic communication platform, implemented as a smartphone app. It is designed to provide connectivity in the face of common obstacles such as large-scale internet outages, network restrictions, or prohibitive access costs. Messages are end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy and anonymity.

The app is built on the NewNode protocol which relies on three technical building blocks to distribute content: Low Extra Delay Background Transport (LEDBAT); BitTorrent Distributed Hash Table (DHT); and device-to-device connectivity (D2D). The protocol avoids censorship, reduces content delivery costs, improves network reliability, and offers significant Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) resilience.

"The power of the internet lies in its ability to connect disparate groups across the world. But as consolidation of access increases, so do critical chokepoints," says Stanislav Shalunov, CEO of Clostra. "Fireside Messenger is about decentralizing the power of connectivity. It puts the user back in charge and eliminates hegemonic control over information."

In today's digital world, Fireside Messenger will serve as a lifeline. Whether to connect people following a natural disaster or to circumvent authoritarian censorship, it will help ensure secure communication when it is needed most. And unlike internet or cellular networks, Fireside Messenger is built to scale. More users make the network more resilient, providing a buffer that not only protects their access and their data, but every other freedom that underpins it.

About Clostra

Founded by Stanislav Shalunov in 2013, Clostra uses state of the art machine learning, deep learning, and peer-to-peer networking approaches to create innovative software for the defense, medical, and financial sectors. Clostra leverages its in-house AI expertise as well as the latest breakthroughs in academic research to develop solutions for the most critical problems of the day.

