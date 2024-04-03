Firestorm Labs and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-51) Celebrate Opening of State-of-the-Art Headquarters in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Firestorm Labs, a defense technology startup spearheading expeditionary manufacturing of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), proudly celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art, 14,000 square foot headquarters in Kearny Mesa, San Diego, California.

Firestorm Co-founders and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs celebrate after cutting the ribbon opening the new warehouse and office for Firestorm in San Diego, Ca Congresswoman Sara Jacobs alongside Firestorm Founders cutting the ribbon at their new warehouse in San Diego, CA.

Firestorm Founders Dan Magy (CEO), Ian Muceus (CTO) and Chad McCoy (CSO) were joined for the inaugural event by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-51), a third generation San Diegan and Distinguished Member of the House of Representatives' Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, alongside guests from across the U.S. Government, defense industry, investors, and the local community to mark this milestone in the company's journey towards building critical defense capabilities to support the U.S. military, partners and allies.

During her keynote remarks, Congresswoman Jacobs congratulated Firestorm, saying"I am so glad that Firestorm is opening its new headquarters in San Diego, creating jobs, spurring new investment opportunities, and driving forward innovation to help our troops and allies identify and neutralize threats."

Fresh off their $12.5 fundraising round , the event showcased Firestorm's cutting-edge systems, including the groundbreaking Tempest self-loitering munition and xCell expeditionary additive manufacturing capability. Representative Jacobs and guests were given special access to explore Firestorm's technology and witness their commitment to tackling evolving defense needs.

During the Ribbon Cutting, Dan Magy, Co-Founder and CEO of Firestorm Labs, reinforced how Firestorm is revolutionizing manufacturing to rebuild the defense industrial base at home and overseas, by bringing capability development to U.S. communities and U.S. forces at the edge – starting in his hometown of San Diego. "Firestorm is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art defense capabilities that meet the challenges of today's complex security landscape head on," said Magy. "Our new headquarters facility marks a significant milestone in our mission to forge the next generation of defense capabilities for U.S. forces and partners, and we're proud to do so by, with, and through a cutting-edge defense workforce and military community in San Diego."

Firestorm has distinguished itself as a key industry player in the realm of low-cost, highly attritable self-loitering munitions by leading the way in manufacturing the low-cost, modular UAS systems that will underpin future hedge strategies by bringing mass production to the field.

With a fantastic inaugural event on the tail end of a successful raise, Firestorm continues its growth as a leader in the defense technology industry and its budding presence in San Diego. The company extends its gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this landmark event.

