Firestorm Labs Awarded $100 Million IDIQ Contract by U.S. Air Force to Accelerate UAS Development and Integration

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firestorm Labs has been awarded a $100 million, 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to support key U.S. Air Force priorities by delivering additive-manufactured unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and advancing next-generation autonomy capabilities. This award underscores the Air Force's commitment to integrating cost-effective, cutting-edge UAS solutions to meet evolving mission needs.

The contract spans five years and enables the Air Force to issue multiple task and delivery orders, providing flexibility to adapt to shifting operational demands. Individual task orders will allow for performance periods of up to 24 months after the final order is placed.

Under this contract, Firestorm will collaborate with Air Force stakeholders, including AFWERX, Air Combat Command (ACC), and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), to deliver modular and rapidly deployable UAS solutions.

Scope of Work:

Integration of Firestorm's Tempest UAS into the AFWERX Prime Proving Ground , where it will serve as a versatile testbed for advanced autonomy, sensor payload experimentation, and robust communication architectures.

into the , where it will serve as a versatile testbed for advanced autonomy, sensor payload experimentation, and robust communication architectures. Targeted Research and Development supporting critical Air Force programs, including Adaptive Air Enterprise (A2E) , to further enhance swarm capabilities and air-launched effects.

supporting critical Air Force programs, including , to further enhance swarm capabilities and air-launched effects. Development of interoperable robotic platforms to introduce complexity and unpredictability into adversarial planning processes while reducing operational risk for U.S. forces.

"This contract reflects the Air Force's confidence in Firestorm's innovative capabilities," said [Dan Magy, Founder/CEO, Firestorm Labs]. "We look forward to accelerating the delivery of mission-critical systems that strengthen operational agility, resilience, and strategic advantage for the modern warfighter."

"Production for group 1-3 drones anywhere in the world is what we have, where we are going is the production of other companies' systems, parts, and prototyping at the edge. xCell is our response to an uncertain supply chain, isolated geography, and contested logistics that require innovation. Working closely with the Air Force has allowed Firestorm to home in on the hardest problems and provide solutions. We're not selling a single solution for a niche problem; we are over the bases of the future of warfare," Chad McCoy, Founder-CSO.

Firestorm's systems leverage advanced manufacturing processes and modular design principles to deliver scalable, low-cost solutions that address the Air Force's priorities for operational dominance in contested environments.

About Firestorm Labs

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Firestorm Labs is a leading provider of additive-manufactured unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Firestorm specializes in delivering scalable, modular, and rapidly deployable UAS solutions to support today's warfighter. By combining innovative design approaches with advanced manufacturing, Firestorm is committed to driving operational readiness and enhancing mission success for U.S. defense forces.

