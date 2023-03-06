FireTeam Solutions Appoints Bryan Walter to Newly Created Chief Growth Officer Role, Adds Seasoned Financial Leader David Bromberg as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireTeam Solutions ("FireTeam" or "the Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical technology services to the U.S. national security community, announced today that Bryan Walter, a proven leader with 20 years of experience in information technology services and business development focused on U.S. national security customers, will be joining the Company as its first Chief Growth Officer. The Company is also adding David Bromberg, a seasoned executive with decades of financial leadership experience in the information technology sector, as Chief Financial Officer.

FireTeam, which merged with Case Consulting in October 2022, is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets. In October 2021, AEI made a significant investment in FireTeam through its AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions Fund I.

"Bryan and David are both experienced leaders with impressive track records and a deep understanding of next -generational cloud solutions, data science and analytics, custom software solutions and the needs of our customers in the U.S. national security space," said FireTeam CEO Paul Farmer, Jr. "We're excited to welcome them to our team and look forward to working together as we continue growing our Company and innovating the next-generation technical solutions our customers demand."

In the newly created Chief Growth Officer role, Mr. Walter will be responsible for driving the Company's strategic growth initiatives within the national security sectors. Mr. Walter served as Vice President and General Manager of Federal Solutions for Gordian, a provider of information technology services for construction and facilities management, before joining FireTeam. Prior to Gordian, he worked as the Go-To-Market Leader for Accenture Federal Services ("AFS") Cloud Strategic Solutions business, and also served as a Growth and Strategy Leader for AFS' national security business. Previously, he also supported U.S. national security and government information technology clients at Deloitte Consulting, Altamira Technologies Corporation, and Booz Allen Hamilton. He holds a BS from the College of William and Mary and an MS from Virginia Polytechnic and State University.

Prior to joining FireTeam, Mr. Bromberg was the Controller for Panopto, a provider of video capture software. He previously served as Controller for a number of tech companies, including Delinea, a leader of cloud-ready privileged access management solutions, Resonate, a provider of consumer intelligence-to-activation software, and Cricket Media, a K-12 education company. He holds a BS degree from Virginia Polytechnic and State University.

"Bryan and David's financial and industry experience will be invaluable in ensuring FireTeam has the operational capabilities and strategic direction needed to make the most of the significant opportunities in the U.S. national security space," said Jeffrey Hart, Principal at AEI. "With these new leadership team additions, FireTeam is better positioned to leverage its cutting-edge technology solutions and outstanding reputation for next level growth."

"FireTeam has an exceptional engineering and software development foundation, built over the last decade serving U.S. national security missions. I am eager to work with this outstanding team to identify opportunities to grow our customer reach and expand our capabilities," said Mr. Walter.

"I'm pleased to join this accomplished team, and help the Company implement programs required for continued growth and success in meeting the ever-evolving, mission-critical needs of our national security customers," Mr. Bromberg said.

About FireTeam Solutions

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, FireTeam Solutions delivers a broad range of premier engineering, development, and programmatic services to customers across the Department of Defense and Intelligence community. For more information please visit www.fireteamsolutions.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

