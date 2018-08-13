Firethorn Wealth Partners joins tru Independence Platform

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- tru Independence announces that Firethorn Wealth Partners is the latest financial advisory team to leverage the tru Independence platform. Under the leadership of Founders, Scott Benjamin, Jerry Rogers and Kevin Sweeney, the Augusta, Georgia based firm offers independent wealth management services and investment counsel through a fully-integrated solutions platform. Firethorn Wealth Partners advises to $365 million of assets under management.

Benjamin, Rogers and Sweeney have over 50 years investment and wealth management industry experience. Prior to founding Firethorn Wealth Partners, Benjamin, Rogers and Sweeney, along with Firethorn's Director of Operations Melinda McRee, were part of the wealth management team at South State Bank, where they provided comprehensive financial planning, lifetime income planning, and individual & corporate retirement planning.

Firethorn Wealth Partners serves companies, individuals and families with a focus on creating a special advisor relationship predicated on trust and confidence. As an independent privately owned company, Firethorn has the freedom to place their clients' interests first and operate with complete and universal transparency. This freedom allows Firethorn to be flexible on how clients pay for their services and to enter into new business lines to enhance and improve their clients' wealth management experience.

"A commitment to providing our clients with the best wealth management experience possible is a pledge we take seriously and is core to the culture that we have instilled at Firethorn. We look to add other advisors who share the same commitment to their clients," said Scott Benjamin. "We really look to get to know our clients on a deep level and transcend the role of financial advisor to become a trusted steward of our clients' well-being," added Jerry Rogers. "All our vendors are chosen from a competitive landscape designed to deliver best in class products and services. We chose to work with tru Independence because they are a trusted partner that offers an impeccable breadth of financial support services that allows us to serve our clients to the high standard required," said Kevin Sweeney.

Founded in 2014, tru Independence supports advisors in many aspects of middle and back office support. The firm serves a variety of accomplished financial advisors allowing them to focus on their clients and grow their businesses.

"We are thrilled to partner with Scott, Jerry, Kevin and Melinda as we celebrate Firethorn's Independence Day," said Craig Stuvland, President/CEO of tru Independence. "We are grateful to work closely with this team. They are driven, innovative and client-focused and we are committed to help them grow their business both organically and inorganically," added Craig Butler, Managing Partner, who is based in Atlanta, GA.

For media inquiries, please contact Tony Kono at (646) 922-7767 or tkono@jconnelly.com.

About Firethorn Wealth Partners



Firethorn Wealth Partners is an Investment, Wealth Management & Financial Advisory firm based in Augusta, Georgia. The firm was founded by Scott Benjamin, Jerry Rogers and Kevin Sweeney with a focus on serving companies, individuals and their families through a highly transparent, independent and client-centric approach to investment and financial advisory matters. For more information, please call (706) 426-4243 or (706) 426-4246 or visit them at firethornwp.com.

About tru Independence



Through uncompromising investment in people and technology, tru Independence delivers a premier consulting and services platform for wealth management firms seeking independence and current RIA firms looking to maximize their core strengths. The firm diligently focuses on and invests in three core disciplines - business consulting, investment consulting and a commitment to drive new business to their partner firms.

To deliver open architecture solutions tru Independence leverages their intellectual capital, robust platform and its relationship with best in class vendors/providers. The company's consultative process is defined by simplicity, clarity and transparency, grounded on the belief that its partners can best control their future by maintaining a majority interest in their firm. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is dedicated to ensuring its partner advisory firms maximize their enterprise value by adhering to the highest level of fiduciary care for their clients. For more information, please call (971) 371-3444 or visit us at www.tru-ind.com.

CONTACT: Tony Kono JConnelly (646) 922-7767 tkono@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Firethorn Wealth Partners

Related Links

http://www.firethornwp.com

