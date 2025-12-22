FireTron Celebrates 35 Years of Protecting Texas: Marking Milestones in Fire and Life Safety Leadership

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FireTron, Inc., the largest privately owned fire and life safety company in Texas , is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of growth, innovation, and trusted protection for businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and industrial clients across the state.

Founded in 1990 with a mission to deliver reliable, high-quality fire alarm and life safety systems, FireTron has grown from a small regional provider into Texas's leading full-service fire protection company—offering design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and maintenance for fire alarm , sprinkler, suppression, and security systems.

"For 35 years, FireTron has been built on one simple principle: protecting people and property with integrity," said John Davis, President of FireTron. "We're proud to have earned the trust of thousands of customers across Texas, and even prouder of the talented employees who make that possible every day."

A Legacy of Safety and Service

Over the past three and a half decades, FireTron has played a central role in some of Texas's most complex and high-profile fire protection projects—from large commercial campuses and universities to hospitals, data centers, industrial facilities, and hospitality properties. The company's ability to deliver turnkey solutions has made it a trusted partner for general contractors, building owners, and facility managers statewide.

Key milestones in FireTron's 35-year journey include:

1990: FireTron is founded in Houston, Texas, with a focus on commercial fire alarm systems and customer-first service.



1995–2005: Expansion into major Texas markets including Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, and San Antonio.



2008: Launch of FireTron's dedicated inspection and maintenance division, introducing standardized testing and reporting systems that set new quality benchmarks for the region.



2011-2022: Strategic investments allow FireTron to expand branches to College Station, Victoria, and Corpus Christi.



Strategic investments allow FireTron to expand branches to College Station, Victoria, and Corpus Christi. 2020: Reaching the milestone of more than 10,000 active systems under service, reaffirming FireTron's position as the state's largest privately owned provider of fire safety services.

Innovation and Growth in Recent Years

In the last two years, FireTron has accelerated its modernization efforts, combining decades of field experience with the latest technologies in life safety.

Digital Transformation: FireTron introduced new digital tools to streamline project management, inspection reporting, and client communication, giving customers real-time visibility into system performance and compliance.



FireTron introduced new digital tools to streamline project management, inspection reporting, and client communication, giving customers real-time visibility into system performance and compliance. Sustainability & System Efficiency: The company has expanded its offerings to include energy-efficient fire protection and monitoring solutions designed to reduce waste and operational costs for large facilities.



The company has expanded its offerings to include energy-efficient fire protection and monitoring solutions designed to reduce waste and operational costs for large facilities. Employee Development: With more than 5,000 technicians, designers, and project managers across Texas, FireTron continues to invest heavily in workforce training and certifications—ensuring its teams remain among the most qualified in the industry.

"Our growth over the last 35 years is the result of consistent focus—on our customers, our people, and the communities we serve," said John Davis, President of FireTron. "As we look ahead, we're committed to leading Texas into the next generation of fire and life safety technology."

Looking to the Future

FireTron's leadership credits its success to a strong culture of safety, service, and continuous improvement. As the company celebrates this major milestone, it remains focused on future innovation - premium services like hydrostatic testing and expanded partnerships with top manufacturers such as Tyco, Viking, Victaulic, Reliable Sprinkler, and others - to bring next-generation fire and life safety systems to Texas businesses.

With plans for further growth across Texas and beyond, FireTron's mission remains clear: to protect lives and property through excellence in every system, every project, and every service call.

About FireTron, Inc.

Founded in 1990, FireTron, Inc. is the largest privately owned fire and life safety company in Texas. The company provides comprehensive solutions for fire alarms, sprinklers, suppression systems, and security technologies for commercial, industrial, educational, and healthcare facilities. FireTron's team of certified experts delivers turnkey design, installation, inspection, and monitoring services—committed to keeping Texans safe for 35 years and counting.

