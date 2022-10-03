Firewall As A Service Market Size to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, System Software Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has categorized the global firewall as a service market as a part of the global system software market within the global IT software market. The global systems software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies that offer database management software. In addition, the global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, data center and hosting software, cloud computing software, mobility software, IT management software, security software, networking software, online video platform, and storage software. The growth of the system software market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for IT security solutions, the growing adoption of agile software development platforms, the availability of open-source software, and the growing proliferation of video streaming services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Firewall as a Service Market 2022-2026

The "Firewall as a Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the firewall as a service market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.06 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 19.17%.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Market Dynamics

The growing need for network security and privacy is driving the firewall as a service (FwaaS) market growth. However, factors such as the availability of open-source and free-of-cost security firewalls may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The firewall as a service market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the firewall as a service market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions and the rising adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy and IoT-based devices.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

AlgoSec Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

FireMon LLC

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Skybox Security Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Spitfire Technology Group

Vocus Group Ltd.

WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Online Home Service Market Growth By - Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026: The online home service market size is expected to grow by USD 2.33 trillion from 2021 to 2026.

Service Integration and Management Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The service integration and management market share is expected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Firewall As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlgoSec Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., FireMon LLC, Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Skybox Security Inc., SonicWall Inc., Sophos Ltd., Spitfire Technology Group, Vocus Group Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barracuda Networks Inc.

Exhibit 101: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cato Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Cato Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cato Networks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Cato Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Forcepoint LLC

Exhibit 115: Forcepoint LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Forcepoint LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Forcepoint LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 118: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 121: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 124: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 128: WatchGuard Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: WatchGuard Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zscaler Inc.

Exhibit 130: Zscaler Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Zscaler Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Zscaler Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio