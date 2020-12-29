MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FireWav, the world's newest audio enhancement application for video gamers, knows this has been a crazy year for everyone. The world of gaming has been a great way to escape the Covid19 madness. So, as we wrap up the year 2020, FireWav has decided to offer gamers the craziest offer to launch the New Year of 2021!

FireWav - Exciting New Audio Software Gives PC Gamers A Competitive Edge With A 10-Day FREE TRIAL Plus More!

A cutting-edge audio tool built by professional audio algorithm engineers and tested by the best video gamers around the world, FireWav delivers real-time audio processing in any PC game to attain hyper audio clarity never heard before in the industry. With enhanced definition and detail, players can now decipher every sound and cue the game provides; and with increased soundstage width and depth, they can discern the location of the sound; all of which gives split second advantages over any player not using FireWav.

Audio can give you an edge. Jayson Tomlin, company founder says, "We created this application based on years of development and testing using advanced audio science. The result is sound that blows gamers away when they hear the results and realize that they can play more, play faster and play longer."

App user feedback has been extremely positive. Professional gamer Brandon Falconer (Professional Fortnite player for 100 Thieves) and MiniNinja (Online UK Gaming Expert) use FireWav during their gaming experiences.

To kick off the FireWav 2021 product launch, video gamers have a chance to experience FireWav with LIMITED TIME promotional offers:

FREE TRIAL - Use / experience FireWav at no charge for a period of 10-days.

- Use / experience FireWav at no charge for a period of 10-days. ANNUAL SUBSCIPTION - Save money with FireWav's annual subscription priced at $19.99 per year ( regularly $59.99 – 67% savings)!

- Save money with FireWav's annual subscription priced at $19.99 per year ( – 67% savings)! LIFETIME LICENSE - A Lifetime license (regularly $299.99 ) is received as a FREE UPGRADE to anyone purchasing an annual license…this unbelievable offer will never be issued again after this limited time launch promotion!

See more information and download FireWav at: FireWav Special Offer.

Contact Info:

Darin Aho, Iron Star Ventures, LLC

763.234.2798

[email protected]

SOURCE FireWav

Related Links

https://firewav.gg/

