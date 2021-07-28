FireWav 2.0 Unveils New EQ Feature to Enhance Gameplay Sound Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its initial product launch, FireWav became the first-of-its-kind sound enhancer for PC gamers; an application that processes gaming audio in real time using new, patented audio science. Today, FireWav 2.0 is being released to dramatically improve sound quality during gameplay with a new integrated Equalizer (iEQ) function.

As with most PC games, multiple sound layers and effects compete for the gamer's attention. So FideliQuest's co-founder and ultra-fidelity audio algorithm designer Jeff Wilson created FireWav 2.0's new iEQ. This new and improved app:

Further enhances FireWav's native definition and detail iEQ allows a player to personalize sound game-by-game Generates a never heard before sound clarity

By using this cutting-edge tool, a player can hear and decipher every audio cue being delivered within the game; never letting them miss game-critical footsteps, gun shots, dialog or location indicators. Furthermore, iEQ enhances player competitive edge by personalizing the audio for any equipment or environment shortcomings, or personal preferences!

"FireWav's iEQ gives gamers an additional tool to completely hone one's individualized game experience," says Jayson Tomlin, FideliQuest co-founder. "If cues are important, you can create a profile for that purpose. If you want to hear more dialog, just cater the profile to what you need!"

For a limited time to celebrate the 2.0 launch, FireWav is available FREE for a 10-day period with an optional upgrade to a lifetime license for just $19.95.* After hearing the sound clarity this app provides, gamers are also going to want to use it with their music, VoIP, and more!

For more information, see Supplemental Information about the product and FireWav Special Offer for product offers.

About FireWav

FireWav is a product created by Fideliquest, Inc. It was conceived and developed by professional audio algorithm engineers and has been tested by the best video gamers around the world. The technology is patented in the US and delivers real-time audio processing in any PC game, delivering hyper sound clarity never heard before. With increased soundstage width and depth, gamers discern the location of sound cues much better, all of which gives split second advantages over any player not using FireWav.

*Offer available through September 30, 2021

Contact Info:

Darin Aho, Iron Star Ventures, LLC

e) [email protected]

p) 763.234.2798

SOURCE FireWav