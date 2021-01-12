FIREWAV Generates Worldwide Gamer Buzz With 10-Day Free Trial Offer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FireWav, the world's newest audio enhancement application for PC video gamers, has launched (with a crazy offer nonetheless) and people worldwide are joining in! Following the $19.95 lifetime license offer, gamers in the United States all the way to Northern Europe have signed up to get the app.

FireWav is a cutting-edge audio tool built by professional audio algorithm engineers and has been tested by the best video gamers around the world. FireWav delivers real-time audio processing in any PC game, delivering hyper audio clarity never heard before in the industry. With enhanced definition and detail, players can now decipher every sound and cue the game provides. And with increased soundstage width and depth, they can discern the location of the sound much better. All of which gives split second advantages over any player not using FireWav.

Jayson Tomlin, company founder says, "We are blown away at how FireWav has been received by the gamers around the world. It proves that sound really does give you an edge. FireWav will transform your gaming experience, and we want every PC gamer to give it a try it for 10-days absolutely FREE."

MiniNinja (Online UK Gaming Expert) uses FireWav every day for his competitive play on both Twitch and YouTube. He has shown his support by declaring FireWav to be a "life changing" experience in the world of gaming. Whether it is competing in tournaments online or just casually streaming, MiniNinja uses FireWav for it all. As he says, "FireWav creates a level of enjoyment within my games that I haven't experienced before. Not only do I have a competitive edge when playing in tournaments, but my sense of immersion is heightened to a level not seen with any of my other audio applications."

FireWav is available in the following LIMITED TIME promotional offers:

FREE TRIAL - Use and experience FireWav at no charge for a period of 10-days.

- Save money with FireWav's annual subscription priced at per year ( – 67% savings)! LIFETIME LICENSE - A Lifetime license (regularly $299.99 ) is received as a FREE UPGRADE to anyone purchasing an annual license…this unbelievable offer will never be issued again after this limited time launch promotion!

