Firewood Launches Firewood Funded, Expanding into Prop Trading Services
News provided byFirewood
Apr 13, 2026, 11:54 ET
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firewood, a multi-licensed forex broker with 12 years of industry experience operating through FirewoodFX.com, today officially announced the launch of its latest proprietary trading service, Firewood Funded (firewoodfunded.com). This launch represents a strategic expansion of Firewood's ecosystem, aimed at empowering both retail and professional traders with access to institutional-sized trading capital under a structured and performance-driven model.
Firewood Funded is designed to address a common limitation faced by skilled traders: access to sufficient capital without assuming significant personal financial risk. Through this program, traders can demonstrate their capabilities via a defined evaluation process and, upon successful completion, gain access to a funded trading account. The model prioritizes discipline, consistency, and risk management, aligning trader incentives with sustainable performance rather than short-term speculation.
The program offers two flexible entry paths tailored to different trading styles and preferences: a One-Step Challenge and a Two-Step Challenge. Each structure provides a clear and rule-based progression toward qualification, allowing traders to choose the format that best fits their strategy and risk tolerance. Upon passing the evaluation, traders can receive funding of up to $100,000 and participate in an 80% profit-sharing structure, positioning Firewood Funded competitively within the proprietary trading space.
Built on Firewood's existing brokerage infrastructure, Firewood Funded benefits from over a decade of operational experience in global financial markets. The integration ensures that traders operate within a stable and professional environment, supported by competitive trading conditions, efficient order execution, and access to multiple asset classes including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This infrastructure-driven approach reduces friction and enhances the overall trading experience for participants.
In addition to funding opportunities, Firewood Funded incorporates an advanced analytics dashboard that provides real-time insights into trading performance. Traders can monitor key metrics such as drawdown, win rate, and risk exposure, enabling data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement. This transparency is intended to reinforce disciplined trading behavior and provide clarity throughout both the evaluation and funded phases.
About the Firewood Funded Program:
Prospective traders are required to complete either the One-Step or Two-Step Challenge by adhering to predefined risk management rules and performance targets. These rules are designed to simulate professional trading conditions while maintaining a controlled risk framework. Upon successful completion, traders are granted access to a funded account and become eligible to receive payouts based on an 80/20 profit split in favor of the trader.
Firewood Funded also emphasizes operational simplicity, with a streamlined onboarding process and clear evaluation criteria. The goal is to eliminate unnecessary complexity while maintaining a robust framework that identifies and rewards consistent trading performance.
Important Links:
Main Firewood website: https://www.firewoodfx.com
Firewood Funded Prop Firm: https://www.firewoodfunded.com
About Firewood:
Firewood is a global trading technology company and forex broker with 12 years of established operations, operating as a multi-licensed entity. The company provides access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices. With a focus on execution quality, infrastructure reliability, and user accessibility, Firewood serves thousands of traders worldwide through its integrated trading environment.
Media Contact:
Duncan Tim
442036083558
[email protected]
SOURCE Firewood
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