Firewood Launches Firewood Funded, Expanding into Prop Trading Services

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firewood, a multi-licensed forex broker with 12 years of industry experience operating through FirewoodFX.com, today officially announced the launch of its latest proprietary trading service, Firewood Funded (firewoodfunded.com). This launch represents a strategic expansion of Firewood's ecosystem, aimed at empowering both retail and professional traders with access to institutional-sized trading capital under a structured and performance-driven model.

FirewoodFunded FiewoodFunded FastTrack 1-Phase

Firewood Funded is designed to address a common limitation faced by skilled traders: access to sufficient capital without assuming significant personal financial risk. Through this program, traders can demonstrate their capabilities via a defined evaluation process and, upon successful completion, gain access to a funded trading account. The model prioritizes discipline, consistency, and risk management, aligning trader incentives with sustainable performance rather than short-term speculation.

The program offers two flexible entry paths tailored to different trading styles and preferences: a One-Step Challenge and a Two-Step Challenge. Each structure provides a clear and rule-based progression toward qualification, allowing traders to choose the format that best fits their strategy and risk tolerance. Upon passing the evaluation, traders can receive funding of up to $100,000 and participate in an 80% profit-sharing structure, positioning Firewood Funded competitively within the proprietary trading space.

Built on Firewood's existing brokerage infrastructure, Firewood Funded benefits from over a decade of operational experience in global financial markets. The integration ensures that traders operate within a stable and professional environment, supported by competitive trading conditions, efficient order execution, and access to multiple asset classes including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This infrastructure-driven approach reduces friction and enhances the overall trading experience for participants.

In addition to funding opportunities, Firewood Funded incorporates an advanced analytics dashboard that provides real-time insights into trading performance. Traders can monitor key metrics such as drawdown, win rate, and risk exposure, enabling data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement. This transparency is intended to reinforce disciplined trading behavior and provide clarity throughout both the evaluation and funded phases.

About the Firewood Funded Program:

Prospective traders are required to complete either the One-Step or Two-Step Challenge by adhering to predefined risk management rules and performance targets. These rules are designed to simulate professional trading conditions while maintaining a controlled risk framework. Upon successful completion, traders are granted access to a funded account and become eligible to receive payouts based on an 80/20 profit split in favor of the trader.

Firewood Funded also emphasizes operational simplicity, with a streamlined onboarding process and clear evaluation criteria. The goal is to eliminate unnecessary complexity while maintaining a robust framework that identifies and rewards consistent trading performance.

Important Links:

Main Firewood website: https://www.firewoodfx.com

Firewood Funded Prop Firm: https://www.firewoodfunded.com

About Firewood:

Firewood is a global trading technology company and forex broker with 12 years of established operations, operating as a multi-licensed entity. The company provides access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices. With a focus on execution quality, infrastructure reliability, and user accessibility, Firewood serves thousands of traders worldwide through its integrated trading environment.

Media Contact:

Duncan Tim

442036083558

[email protected]

SOURCE Firewood