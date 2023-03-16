Firework and The Fresh Market Win Best Live Video Strategy at 2023 Digiday Video and TV Awards

Long-time partners celebrated for 2022 Thanksgiving Video Commerce Campaign

SAN MATEO, Calif, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the video commerce leader, today announced that the company, in partnership with The Fresh Market , has been recognized with the Best Live Video Strategy Award at this year's Digiday Video and TV Awards . The partners were awarded for their 2022 Thanksgiving Video Commerce Campaign — the duo's most successful livestream and shoppable video campaign to-date.

"Firework takes great pride in helping forward-facing brands like The Fresh Market bring their video commerce vision to life," said Yifan Wang , Global Head of Operations at Firework. "We understand that this is a new medium to many. That's why we have a team of experienced strategists, planners, and producers, to work with brands on their terms and to ensure success from start to finish. By providing the right combination of tools, technology, and creative services, Firework enables all of its customers to successfully deliver on their video commerce strategy, regardless of scope or scale."

At the heart of the award-winning video commerce campaign was a forty-five minute livestream cooking demonstration hosted by celebrity chef, Anna Rossi. The event was held on November 3rd, 2022 and hosted on The Fresh Market's flagship website, TheFreshMarket.com . A staggering 7,140 unique viewers tuned in to watch the event live, while an additional 743,698 viewers watched the on-demand, shoppable replay, which remained available through November 21, 2022. Using Firework's video commerce technology, viewers could shop within the live and on-demand video modules, adding items to cart as chef Anna Rossi introduced them, and even purchasing an entire, ready-made meal kit, including all the necessary ingredients for Chef Rossi's entire Thanksgiving feast.

In addition to its industry-leading technological capabilities, Firework also boasts a unique Creative Services offering — a team of industry experts dedicated to helping brands become fluent in the language of livestream shopping and shoppable video. Firework Creative Services helps brands with a wide variety of both fully managed and consultative support, including creative and content strategy, activation training, casting, creative development, and ongoing optimization strategies and full video commerce production.

"Firework is so much more than just another SaaS platform," said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "They are a true partner in video commerce content creation. Livestream shopping and shoppable video are still entirely new media for most organizations. But, with Firework's white-glove, end-to-end service, any brand can create award-winning video commerce content that drives real, significant business value, all with minimal onboarding and lead time."

The Digiday Video and TV Awards program recognizes the companies, campaigns and technologies modernizing video and TV. New to the program this year, the category of "Best Live Video Strategy" recognizes the live video strategy that has most successfully achieved its set goals.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands. Leveraging shoppable and livestream video and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 400 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

About The Fresh Market

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

