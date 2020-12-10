Firework Announces Cutting-Edge Media Partnership with Jukin Media

"Firework is pushing the boundaries of the Stories format and short-form video storytelling across the open web, reaching over 250M+ people globally. In early 2021, Firework audiences will grow to over 1B, at the current trajectory of our growth. Our partnership with Jukin Media allows us to expand our reach to even more cutting edge publishers, businesses, and professional creators through their vast content engines, as they continue to bring the best storytellers to the modern digital era," said Jason Holland , President of Global Business at Firework.

"Jukin Media is one of the most innovative players in digital media and their massively popular brands including FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective will be a tremendous addition to our short-video Stories platform. We share a common interest in driving engagement, monetization, and audience retention. These partnerships also allow us to bring short-form video and Stories, the fastest growing media format, to tomorrow's generation of content consumers," added Jason Holland.

"We are thrilled to be pushing the boundaries of short video storytelling with Firework," said Cameron Saless, Chief Business Officer, Jukin Media. "Firework provides distribution at scale in an innovative vertical, swipeable, tappable, short-video environment that extends the reach and engagement of our portfolio of brands."

This past year alone, Firework's storytelling platform has helped create millions of short video stories across the open web, and this continues with the launch of our bold new presence launched today at Firework.tv that aims to help the world's leading publishers, businesses, and professional creators find the most engaging way to tell meaningful Stories. We are excited to be entering 2021, building on our relationship with one of the brightest stars in the digital ecosystem.

About Firework

Firework is the world's largest short-video platform on the open web for publishers, businesses, and professional creators. With funding from leading investors in the social media space, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, GSR Ventures, and IDG Capital. Firework reaches over 250M+ people globally. For more information, visit https://firework.tv/ .

About Jukin Media

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company built on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated. Jukin produces original content for TV, the web, and emerging platforms, and is owner/ operator of a portfolio of social video properties that includes FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and JukinVideo; the properties combine for more than 125 million fans online and four billion monthly video views. Additionally, Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks, to commercially utilize user-generated video content. For more information, visit http://www.jukinmedia.com/corporate .

