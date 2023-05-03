Firework Announces First-Ever Generative AI Product for Video Commerce

The AI innovation brings always-on interactivity to video commerce content at scale

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the leading end-to-end video commerce platform, today announced the beta release of the first-ever generative AI live shopping solution. The patent-pending generative AI technology allows customers to utilize the in-video chat feature on an ongoing, on-demand basis. Long after a livestream has concluded, shoppers can ask questions about the products or services featured therein and Firework's proprietary AI engine will provide accurate, real-time responses based on user input, the content of the video, and other associated metadata. The new AI engine makes use of a large language model (LLM), can understand and respond in a wide range of languages, and can be customized to reflect each brand's unique voice.

Firework is launching the beta version of the first-to-market tool with its long-standing partner , The Fresh Market. The specialty grocer will pilot the AI-assisted live shopping capabilities on its flagship website www.thefreshmarket.com , as well as on its shoppable video live commerce (SVLC) retail media network .

"Our customers are looking to engage with our brand in real time, both online and in store," said Kevin Miller , Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "With Firework's generative AI technology, we can be certain that customers will receive prompt, friendly, and personalized support whenever they choose to engage with our video commerce content. This is yet another example of how the Firework platform has enabled us at The Fresh Market to bring the benefits of in-store shopping to the digital realm."

As just one use case, a customer can ask 'what is the recipe for the salad being made in this video?', and the tool will provide the ingredients.

The AI product was developed by Firework AI Labs, a dedicated team of core AI and machine learning experts committed to keeping Firework at the leading edge of artificial intelligence. The Firework AI Sales Assistant builds on the team's past successes in AI-driven video commerce enablement, including an array of automated, AI-enabled content creation and editing tools offered in the Firework Creation Studio.

"What sets video commerce apart from other media is the potential for immersive, interactive customer experiences," said Rick Zhuang , CTO at Firework. "But, traditionally, the moment a livestream ended, a significant portion of that interactivity was lost. Now, with our generative AI-powered livestreams, shoppers can enjoy personalized, real-time interactivity and support no matter when they choose to watch. As a result, our customers can get even more lifetime value out of the video commerce content they create — transforming on-demand video into always-on, interactive experiences."

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands. Leveraging shoppable and livestream video and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 400 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

About The Fresh Market

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

