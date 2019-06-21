Firework App Presents The Reveal Experience Micro-Festival Featuring Lil Nas X And Social Media Innovator Gary Vaynerchuk

Headlining the event, Lil Nas X will perform his worldwide #1 hit record, "Old Town Road," along with brand new songs from his latest extended play record, 7 including, "Panini". The hip-hop artist will also be joined on stage by VaynerMedia CEO, Gary Vaynerchuk ("Gary Vee"), for an intriguing Q&A on the role technology plays in making music go viral. Vaynerchuk will also deliver a keynote address on the future of technology and how to successfully use social media apps, like Firework's REVEAL, to build your own brand.

Ally Brooke formerly of Fifth Harmony, DMX and N.O.R.E. will be among a handful of other live performances to take the stage at The Reveal Experience along with Kylie Jenner's full-time makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who will treat attendees to a live demo – giving them a rare, behind-the-scenes look into how he helps make one of today's iconic cultural personalities shine. Tech architect, Iddris Sandu, who has consulted for tech giants such as Uber, Twitter and Snapchat will also be speaking, along with a live recording of the Drink Champs podcast.

"At Firework, we embrace creativity, art, and unique storytelling," said Vincent Yang, co-founder and chief executive officer at Firework. "The inaugural Reveal Experience was designed to celebrate our mission with an intimate, social media-worthy, showcase of the hottest music talent, tech, entrepreneurship, and art. We are also excited to welcome Gary Vee and Lil Nas X for a transparent conversation about the important role that technology plays in the future of mainstream music."

An indoor/outdoor 15,000 square foot event center on the corner of Market and Van Ness streets historically known as Fillmore West, SVN West, will play host to 8,000+ festival attendees. Event goers can enjoy various food vendors, food trucks, and full bars as they dance and mingle with the downtown San Francisco skyline as their backdrop. Shades by Shan cosmetics and 997 Now Morning Show host, Shan Berries, brings the Beauty Lounge & Micro Glam Expo where attendees will be treated to mini makeovers, blowouts, an eyelash bar, and makeup demos.

The Reveal Experience is open to everyone , with full-service premium bars for the 21+ attendees. VIP tickets and super exclusive meet and greet tickets are also available. For more information, full line-up and to purchase tickets, please visit www.TheRevealExperience.com.

As part of the event, Firework is giving away two roundtrip airfare tickets and two VIP passes to the festival. Simply download the Firework app and follow @GaryVee, @LilNas X, @DMX @makeupbyariel, and @AllyBrooke for a shot at the prize. To learn more, please visit https://www.fireworktv.com/revealcontest.

Firework is a next-generation social mobile content platform, delivering hyper-engaging, 30 second, short videos for millions of users. In March 2019, the company introduced its patent-pending technology, REVEAL, to mass fanfare and has been celebrated by creators big and small for its ability to allow them to think outside the frame and simply flip their phone to seamlessly reveal even more of the story. Since 2018, Firework has rapidly evolved its platform to meaningfully connect creators, fans, and engaged audiences by curating premium, user-generated, video content that is tailored to the viewer's unique tastes. The Firework App is currently available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

