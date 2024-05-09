Firework Honored With 2024 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Leading analyst firm recognizes Firework for remaining at the forefront of innovation and growth in the global video commerce industry

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands and retailers, today announced it is the proud recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Best Practices Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the video commerce industry. Since 2002, Frost & Sullivan's annual Best Practices awards program seeks to recognize those companies that consistently operate at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.

"We couldn't be more proud to be selected for such a prestigious award from the experts at Frost & Sullivan," said Vincent Yang , CEO and co-founder at Firework. "Video commerce is still a relatively young industry. But, given its enormous potential for growth — and the consistently eye-popping market forecasts — it's becoming more crowded and competitive by the day. As a result, the onus is on us to continue to innovate, improve, and invest in the success of our customers with the same degree of energy and enthusiasm that made us an industry leader in the first place."

For each award category, the Frost & Sullivan team evaluated a wide range of nominees; using an extensive and rigorous analytical process designed to assess organizations across two key dimensions — strategy innovation and customer impact. The recipients were those organizations that rose above their competition across both dimensions — including in areas such as strategic vision, record of innovation, and ongoing customer impact.

"Firework understands that the connection between content and commerce is crucial for business success," wrote Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Lara Forlino, within the report. "The company's strategy goes beyond placing a video on a website to truly understand the customer journey from a marketing and operational perspective."

This is the latest in a long list of honors, awards, and recognitions received by Firework over the years. Most recently, the video commerce innovator was the proud recipient of one of Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech awards for 2023. Earlier that same year, the Firework team, in partnership with The Fresh Market, was also recognized for " Best Live Video Strategy" at the 2023 Digiday Video and TV Awards .

To learn more about the Best Practices awards program – and why Firework was selected, check out the full report from Frost & Sullivan, here .

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands. Leveraging interactive short video, digital showroom, and game-changing one-to-one live shopping solutions, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 300 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for Firework

[email protected]

SOURCE Firework