Firework to Appear Alongside Adobe, Microsoft, and Target at CES Panel Focusing on Winning Lifetime Customers in E-commerce

Firework co-founder and CEO Vincent Yang to speak on how authenticity, trust, and technology can help brands meaningfully drive loyalty in a new era of engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework, the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands and retailers, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Vincent Yang, will be participating in a high-profile panel at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show. The panel, titled "Partnering to Win Lifetime Customers," will also feature distinguished speakers from Target, Microsoft, FCB Global, and Adobe.

The panel will delve into the future of e-commerce, focusing on the importance of authenticity, trust, and security in a world where these values are fleeting—and increasingly sought after. The panel will unpack commerce's evolution from a single department to a pervasive aspect of business and explore how brands can foster customer relationships in an authentic, sustainable manner.

Yang, with extensive experience in the digital media landscape, will share insights on emerging media channels and the role of video in enhancing customer experience leading to conversions. He will also discuss the emotional dynamics involved in video commerce and its effectiveness compared to other channels.

"Video commerce is not just the future; it's the present, and it's transforming the way we engage with customers," said Vincent Yang. "At Firework, we've seen firsthand how interactive and immersive video experiences can create lasting connections and drive real business results. I'm looking forward to discussing the potential of this medium alongside such an esteemed group of industry leaders."

Sitting alongside Yang on the panel are Michele Fisher, Director of Business Strategy at Microsoft, Uday Kotla, Head of Product at Adobe Commerce, and Monique Perlmutter, Senior Director of the Partner Solutions Group at Roundel by Target. The panel will be moderated by Tina Allan, Global Chief Data & Intelligence Officer at FCB Global.

The CES panel will also explore the rapidly evolving retail landscape, the impact of retail media, and how emerging media channels are shaping B2B and B2C commerce.

The session is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th from 3:00 to 3:40 p.m. PT, at ARIA (Level 1, Joshua 9). For more information about the panel, click here. To learn more about Firework, visit firework.com.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands. Leveraging interactive short video, digital showroom, and game-changing one-to-one live shopping solutions, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 300 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com.

