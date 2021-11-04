Firework Token Debuts World's First Report on Crypto Volatility

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework Token today published the first-ever report to measure the potential for trading volatility of the top cryptocurrencies. The Crypto Volatility Report: September 2021 tracks the perceived relative volatility of cryptocurrencies with the highest market caps for September, 2021. Based on proprietary analytical methods, the research reveals that some currencies appear relatively stable, while others seem to be orders of magnitude more potentially volatile when trading liquidity and price swings over time are factored into the analysis.

"It's not exactly big news that crypto currencies tend to be volatile. What is far less obvious, even to experienced observers of the crypto market, is just how potentially volatile certain currencies can be," said Paul Gallini, CEO of Firework Token. "In reality, the day-to-day price swings only tell a fraction of the story. This report is intended to reveal the potential for volatility for the currencies—a factor that any crypto investor needs to keep in mind if he or she wants to gain any investment advantage over time or put currencies to use for commercial purposes." Gallini's mission with Firework Token is to offer a stable cryptocurrency in the investing field.