Firework Unveils Instagram Uploader, Bringing Seamless Social Content Integration to E-Commerce

New solution allows retailers to natively transform social posts into

shoppable content

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands and retailers, today announced the launch of Instagram Uploader, a groundbreaking tool designed to transform social media content into powerful shoppable video experiences hosted on a brand's own website. This new feature offers brands and retailers an unprecedented opportunity to harness social media content for enhanced consumer engagement and conversion.

The Instagram Uploader seamlessly integrates Instagram with the Firework business portal, allowing brands to quickly and effortlessly convert existing Instagram stories, posts, and reels into immersive, shoppable video experiences. The tool not only streamlines the content creation process but also gives retailers a new way to repurpose user-generated content from Instagram and breathe new life into existing assets.

"With Instagram Uploader, we're transforming social snapshots into shoppable stories, seamlessly blending content with commerce," said Jerry Luk , co-founder and president at Firework. "It's not just about bringing your Instagram feed to your website; it's about unlocking a new era of digital retail where every post is a potential purchase."

Instagram Uploader helps brands address a key challenge: the scalability of content creation. With content output at a premium, the solution allows retailers to multiply the fruits of their efforts, repurposing existing content in a way that directly ties to conversion—by making it shoppable. Meanwhile, the infusion of social content on brand websites helps to immediately elevate experience.

Available now, the Instagram Uploader is poised to become an essential tool for brands looking to increase conversion and growth by turning viewable content into shoppable opportunities. This announcement underscores Firework's position as a pioneer in the digital retail space, helping brands blend content with commerce to engage and convert audiences like never before.

