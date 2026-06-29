Fireworks safety: Celebrate America's 250th anniversary safely this Independence Day

Orthopaedic surgeons urge families to take precautions to help prevent serious hand injuries

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare to celebrate Independence Day and the nation's 250th anniversary, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is reminding the public to take precautions when handling fireworks. Fireworks can cause serious injuries to the hands, fingers, arms and face, many of which may have lasting consequences. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an estimated 14,700 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2024, a 52% increase from 2023.1

Fireworks-related injuries often affect the hands and fingers, even from sparklers.

"Many fireworks injuries affect the hands and fingers and can result in severe burns, fractures or even amputations," said Tyler Steven Pidgeon, MD, FAAOS, orthopaedic hand surgeon and spokesperson for the AAOS. "Even devices that may seem harmless, such as sparklers, can reach temperatures hot enough to cause serious injuries. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional public display and keep children away from all consumer fireworks."

AAOS offers the following safety tips to help prevent fireworks-related bone and joint injuries:

Check with your local police department to determine if fireworks are legal in your area. If so, find out which types, and verify that there is not a burn ban in effect in your community that might create hazardous fire conditions.

Never purchase or use illegal fireworks. Their quality cannot be assured.

Only adults should light fireworks.

Never allow young children to play with or go near fireworks, including sparklers. Some sparklers can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees.

Always have water close by in case of a fire, such as a hose hooked to a faucet or a nearby bucket of water.

Wear safety eyewear when using fireworks.

Soak used fireworks in water before discarding to prevent setting unintentional fires.

Never try to relight a firework.

If you are injured using fireworks, seek immediate medical attention.

Never handle fireworks if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

To schedule an interview with an AAOS expert about common orthopaedic hand or trauma injuries resulting from fireworks, email [email protected]. For additional information about fingertip injuries and amputations, visit OrthoInfo.org.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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1 CPSC Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday | CPSC.gov

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons