FIRGELLI® Automations Inc is targeting the robotics and linear motion industries once again with their new patent-pending, world's first, externally adjustable Electric Linear Actuator

FIRST EVER - FIRGELLI® Externally Adjustable limit switch Linear Actuator for Home Automation, Industrial and Robotics

Electro-mechanical linear actuators typically have built-in non-adjustable limit switches that stop the actuator when it reaches either its fully extended or fully retracted position. So, for example, a linear actuator with a 6" (inch) stroke will automatically stop once the rod has extended the full 6" (inches). The issue is that not all applications will require the exact stroke length that is factory-set. Installation and fitting become extremely difficult due to the inability to alter the pre-set internal limit switches, which may necessitate the use of an external limit switch. Users can modify the final 1" (inch) of travel on the new FIRGELLI® Adjustable Limit Switch Linear Actuator to produce a bespoke stroke length that properly matches their application, making final fit and installation considerably easier. Furthermore, the stroke can be modified over time to correct for any external conditions that may require changes over time, such as material expansion and contraction, and application wear and tear.