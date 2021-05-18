Firm Achieves Historic Milestone: FisherBroyles is First Distributed and Non-traditional Law Firm to Enter Am Law 200

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FisherBroyles, LLP is pleased to announce it has entered the prestigious ranks of the Am Law 200, the ranking of the largest 200 law firms in the United States.

FisherBroyles pioneered the distributed law firm model in 2002. Now, almost 20 years later, the Firm has become the first distributed and non-traditional law firm to achieve revenues that exceed the nine-digit earnings threshold required to enter the ranking. 2020's annual gross revenue was $113 million and total fee revenue was $105 million, a 14% increase year-on-year.

Last year was a record year for the Firm in revenue, partner hires, and international expansion. This achievement is largely seen as a validation of the Firm's business model by its clients. As an established model for the future, the firm is ideal for ambitious lawyers seeking greater returns and autonomy.

During the last 12 months the Firm added 51 new partners almost entirely from Am Law 100 and 200 ranked firms.

The Firm also launched and expanded its presence in the United Kingdom, where it provides a full-service offering in London. Lawyers who have joined in London practiced previously at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Crowell & Moring; DLA Piper; Dorsey & Whitney; Goldman Sachs; gunnercooke; King & Wood Mallesons; Morgan Lewis; Slaughter and May; Seyfarth Shaw; Squire Patton Boggs; Sullivan & Cromwell; Taylor Vinters; and Winston & Strawn.

The Firm now has c. 300 partners across 23 markets in the U.S. and U.K., and continues to grow.

Firm management anticipates that reaching Am Law 200 status will accelerate growth in the U.S. and globally. The Firm is actively preparing for further head count growth in the U.S. market, and is also exploring further international expansion in Europe and Asia. These plans are set to be accelerated as Covid-19 vaccines roll out and international travel resumes.

James Fisher, Firm Founder and Managing Partner of FisherBroyles, commented:

"COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of our distributed law firm model. The pandemic forced traditional Big Law attorneys to adjust to the realities of remote working, and what many discovered is it wasn't much of an adjustment. They could still practice law at the same high level with no degradation of quality of the work, and at the same time, increase the quality of their lives. This has prompted many to question the value of staying with a traditional law firm. The value proposition of traditional Big Law no longer makes sense with a new Am Law 200 alternative like FisherBroyles in the marketplace. FisherBroyles attorneys can service their clients more efficiently at more reasonable rates, while earning significantly more money in a much more lifestyle-friendly environment. We believe that our model represents a paradigm shift in the way law firms will operate in the New Normal."

Kevin Broyles, Firm Founder and Managing Partner of FisherBroyles, added:

"FisherBroyles was built as a remote law firm from its foundation up - a platform unlike any other in the legal industry. The firm, its partners, and its clients' interests are uniquely aligned. Our company culture has always been that of a flexible law firm that promotes autonomy and collaboration. It is very difficult for competitors to shift cultures overnight. Not only have we built the foundations for further growth, we also have a considerable head start on firms that may try to adapt to a post-Covid distributed model."

Michael Pierson, Managing Partner of the Firm's Global Corporate practice, said:

"FisherBroyles' inclusion in the Am Law 200 for the first time is an unprecedented achievement. As the first non-traditional law firm to enter the prestigious rankings, our entry validates the unique business model created nineteen years ago, and coincides with a record year for headcount growth, the positive financial impact of which will not be fully realized until the end of 2021. We are enormously grateful to our clients for entrusting us with many of their most significant transactions, disputes, and legal matters, without whom we could not have achieved this recognition."

SOURCE FisherBroyles, LLP