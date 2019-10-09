Firm Breaks New Ground in Testing for Socially Responsible Communication

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies can now find out if their communication policies and programs are socially responsible. Sage Works developed a new online questionnaire to help organizations gain big-picture insights into how authentically and respectfully they treat their many stakeholders, from employees to communities.

"Trust and good relationships pay off in profit, it's well documented," Bojinka Bishop, principal of Sage Works, said.

Currently, Social Responsibility tends to deal with environmental programs and philanthropy. The concept originally focused on moral and ethical behavior in all aspects of business, including toward stakeholders. Howard Bowen introduced the concept in 1953 in his seminal book, Social Responsibility of the Businessman. Recently, the Conscious Capitalism movement has reignited attention to the importance of stakeholder relationships.

"Social responsibility to people, to all stakeholders, hasn't been fully addressed, or measured, until now," Bishop said.

The Sage Works assessment provides a comprehensive examination of not only when and what organizations communicate but also how the organization engages with stakeholders. Its foundation is a set of research-based practices that cultivate support and good will, not controversy and ill will.

"Ink! Coffee suffered harsh backlash a few years ago in Denver from touting its gentrification efforts. The community rose up. And business suffered. It's just one example of how not paying socially responsible attention to customers and the community hurts the bottomline," Bishop said.

After an organization takes the assessment, Sage Works analyzes the answers to the questionnaire and provides a report with actionable advice on how to finetune policies and practices. The Sage Works assessment may be the first concrete step in helping organizations understand how to expand the practice of social responsibility beyond environment, philanthropy, and volunteerism and into the realm of stakeholder relationships.

All types of organizations can benefit from a closer examination of their communication and engagement efforts. Sandi Seader an assistant city manager in Colorado said, "The tool was very helpful in giving us insights on what we are doing well, and where we need to advance our work."

Other Sage Works services to help organizations beneficially engage with stakeholders include workshops and consulting.

For more information, contact Bojinka Bishop, 303-307-7787 or email her at 225971@email4pr.com.

