FIRM MEMBER ALAN SCHWARTZSEID RECEIVES FLORIDA BAR CERTIFICATION AS SPECIALIST IN CONDOMINIUM AND PLANNED DEVELOPMENT LAW

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law Firm of Kaye Bender Rembaum announced that the Florida Bar has confirmed one of its attorneys, Firm Member and Orlando Office Managing Attorney, Alan Schwartzseid, as certified in Condominium and Planned Development Law.

Board certification is the highest level of recognition by the Florida Bar and recognizes attorneys' special knowledge, skills and proficiency in various areas of law, and professionalism and ethics in practice. Only certified attorneys may utilize terms such as 'specialist', 'expert', and/or 'B.C.S.' (Board Certified Specialist) when referring to their legal credentials. Board Certified Florida Bar Members are rigorously evaluated for professionalism and tested for their expertise in their areas of law. According to the Florida Bar, certification is the highest evaluation of attorneys' competency. Attorneys must meet stringent application criteria before officially becoming certified, including satisfactory peer review as it relates to character, ethics and professionalism, satisfying the certification area's continuing legal education requirements and passing a rigorous examination.

"It is certainly an honor, and I am proud to be confirmed as a Board-Certified Specialist in Condominium & Planned Development Law by the Florida Bar," said Alan Schwartzseid. "I look forward to continuing to assist our clients with all aspects of community association law." Michael Bender added, "This is a career milestone for Alan that deserves recognition. He's an extremely knowledgeable, skilled and personable attorney whose contributions to the Firm and its clients continue to be invaluable."

Kaye Bender Rembaum is a full-service commercial law firm devoted to the representation of community associations throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Hillsborough counties (Miami-Dade by appointment), the Firm was recently presented with the 2024 Readers' Choice Diamond Award for Legal Services by the Florida Community Association Journal, an award they've received annually since 2015.

