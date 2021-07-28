Firm Obtains $4.9 Million Verdict for Single Mother Injured in Rear-End Crash

Ms. Pagan was on her way to work in her Honda Accord when she was stopped in traffic. Unfortunately, the defendant driver of a Ford F-550 truck crashed into her from behind. The sudden impact resulted in a painful C5-6 disc herniation in her neck. The injury required Jennie to undergo physical therapy, pain management treatment, and ultimately necessitated cervical disc replacement surgery.

While the defendant admitted fault for rear-ending Ms. Pagan and admitted that she did in fact sustain "some" injuries, the Driver, and his Insurance Company, Progressive, refused to accept that she was permanently injured, or that her life-changing surgery was caused by the crash.

Ms. Pagan incurred about $186,000 in medical expenses and is expected to require future medical treatment.

In trial, Ms. Nogues and Ms. Dinetz proved that Ms. Pagan suffered a permanent injury. They focused on the extensive medical treatment and therapy she underwent to try to get better. They highlighted the immense pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life that Ms. Pagan has suffered and will continue to endure for the rest of her life, and how those injuries side-lined this single mother from being able to participate in physical activities with her young daughter.

By taking the time to understand the full scope of how accidents and injuries impact the lives of our clients, attorneys Shana P. Nogues and Jennifer A. Dinetz were able to convince a Broward County jury to award the maximum amount of compensation possible.

