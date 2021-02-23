Firm Value Democratizes Access to Private Capital Partners

"We're democratizing access to private capital, investment, and advice partners," said Founder & CEO Andrew von Kuhn. "2020 provided a difficult lesson on the importance of building our capital networks before we need capital. We're creating the access that many members have been missing, so that they're better prepared when capital needs and objectives arise."

Firm Value provides free access to U.S. businesses, investors, investment funds, and advisors seeking to develop their networks of potential capital partners and improve their access to private capital and investment opportunities. The company is bridging a historical gap that smaller enterprises have faced relative to their larger counterparts.

"It's no secret that large enterprises have financial sponsors and advisors lined up outside their doors," commented von Kuhn. "That access provides larger enterprises with greater opportunity than their smaller peers. We're helping smaller enterprises gain the access they need to ensure they're afforded the same opportunities."

Firm Value members build profiles, explore the network, and screen other members' criteria before connecting, cutting down on sourcing time that previously took months. Unlike other platforms, Firm Value does not require members to have immediate capital needs to join, nor does it charge commissions or referral fees.

"We're encouraged by the outstanding response and membership interest we've received," said von Kuhn. "The ability to meet potential partners efficiently, without publicizing sensitive information, and for free is a clear need in today's world."

Firm Value is an independent technology platform that helps U.S. businesses, investors, and advisors develop their capital networks and improve their access to private capital and investment opportunities. Prior to establishing Firm Value, Andrew von Kuhn partnered with founders, businesses, investors, and advisors at BDT & Company and J.P. Morgan, after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Firm Value is advised by an Advisory Board comprised of executives with experience as founders, CEOs, investors, advisors, and owner/operators of small to medium sized U.S. businesses. For more information visit firmvalue.com.

