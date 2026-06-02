Firm360 Launches Claude Connector for Accounting Practice Management

First Claude Connector focused on accounting firm health. Plain-language access to work-in-progress, realization, and overdue invoices, all from live Firm360 data.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firm360, the all-in-one practice management platform for accounting firms, today launched the Firm360 Claude Connector. Built on Anthropic's Claude, it lets partners, firm administrators, and practice leads ask plain-language questions about their firm and get answers in seconds, pulled live from Firm360. The connector is built for the kind of question that comes up between meetings — the one a partner would otherwise write down to look up later.

A partner can open Claude and ask "What's our current WIP across open engagements?" or "Which clients have invoices overdue more than 60 days?" and get an answer in seconds. The connector covers the financial signals that drive firm health: work-in-progress, realization, write-ups and write-downs, overdue invoices, and client-level profitability. These are the questions partners take into their partner meetings, and the same ones that come up in between, when waiting isn't an option.

Every partner already has what they need to run a stronger firm. The problem was never the data; it was the distance to it. So we closed the gap," said Patrick O'Neill, CEO of Firm360. "Now you ask, and Firm360 answers, instantly. This is one of the most powerful tools we've ever put in a partner's hands, and there's more coming."

Founder Brandon Gray framed the product in operational terms:

"When a question comes up about the operations of the firm, partners want the answer in the same minute while it's on their mind," said Brandon Gray, accounting firm owner and founder of Firm360. "The data has always been inside Firm360. The connector lets a partner ask for it in a conversational way. That changes how quickly a partner can get the data and take action based on what they see."

The Firm360 Claude Connector is available today to a limited beta cohort of firms with an active Firm360 subscription and a Claude.ai Pro or Team plan. Configuration takes minutes; there's nothing to migrate and nothing for IT to set up. A firm's data stays inside Firm360, and Anthropic does not use it to train its models.

Firms can see the connector in action and book a live walkthrough at myfirm360.com/claude.

About Firm360

Firm360 is the all-in-one practice management platform built for accountants, by accountants. Used by firms across the United States, Firm360 unites the three pillars of a well-run firm — Firm Health, Client Experience, and Work Management — into a single system for project management, document management, client management, time and billing, and advanced reporting, so firm leaders can act on their data instead of chasing it. Learn more at myfirm360.com.

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Alyssa Newby

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SOURCE Firm360