Firmament-Backed BP Environmental Services Acquires CMS Logistics and GEAC

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Environmental Services ("BP" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Commercial Management Systems, LLC ("CMS Logistics" or "CMS") and General Equipment Acceptance Corporation ("GEAC"). BP is a tech-enabled, asset-light provider of mission-critical waste, recycling, and jobsite solutions for multi-location customers across North America.

The acquisitions of CMS and GEAC represent an important milestone in BP's continued expansion as one of North America's premier commercial waste and jobsite services platforms. CMS provides managed waste, recycling, and jobsite solutions through an asset-light, technology-enabled platform. GEAC complements CMS through tailored lease and rental solutions for compactors, balers, and other waste-handling equipment. Together, the businesses enhance BP's nationwide managed services capabilities, deepen its equipment leasing and rental offering, and strengthen the Company's ability to deliver comprehensive, single-source solutions to customers with complex, multi-location operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome CMS and GEAC to BP," said Tom France, CEO of BP Environmental. "Both businesses bring capabilities that are highly complementary to our existing platform and expand the ways we can serve customers across waste, recycling, equipment rental, and jobsite services. We look forward to partnering with the CMS and GEAC teams to continue delivering reliable service and practical solutions for customers."

"CMS and GEAC are a natural fit with BP, bringing together complementary service and equipment capabilities under one nationwide platform. We are proud to continue partnering with Tom, the BP team, and Expedition Capital Partners to support the Company's continued growth," said Brian Peters, Principal at Firmament.

"The addition of CMS and GEAC advances BP's strategy of building a nationwide platform combining service, equipment, and technology," added Michael Hendrie, Managing Partner at Expedition Capital Partners. "Together with Firmament, we look forward to continuing to scale the Company."

About BP Environmental Services

BP Environmental Services (https://workwithbp.com) is a leading managed waste services company serving commercial customers across North America. With a focus on reliability, efficiency, and innovation, BP is dedicated to providing tailored waste management solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Firmament

Firmament (https://firmament.com) provides control equity, minority equity, and growth debt capital to lower-middle market businesses primarily in three core industry verticals: Technology, Healthcare, and the Environment. Within these verticals, Firmament invests in service, software and specialty-manufacturing companies with significant scaling potential. Firmament seeks to be a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners, and curate solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. With offices across the United States, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

About Expedition Capital Partners

Expedition Capital Partners (ECP) (https://www.expedition-partners.com) is a private equity firm specializing in investments in the lower middle market. ECP partners with businesses in fragmented industries, focusing on growth through strategic acquisitions, operational improvements, and leadership development.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Haversat

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SOURCE Firmament