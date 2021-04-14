Firmament-Backed GPS Dental Completes Three Add-On Acquisitions in Q1 2021

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Dental LLC ("GPS" or the "Company"), an Arkansas-based dental service organization ("DSO") backed by The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), has partnered with three dental practices during the first quarter of 2021: ADC of Joplin (Joplin, MO), Hermitage Dental Group (Nashville, TN), and Walnut Ranch Dental Spa (Ardmore, OK). These partnerships represent a continuation of GPS's strategy to grow through synergistic relationships in the Southern and Midwestern United States. "GPS Dental is excited to be partnering with ADC of Joplin, Hermitage Dental Group, and Walnut Ranch Dental Spa", said Dr. Hunter Smith. "These new partnerships expand our footprint to Missouri and Oklahoma and will enable us to reach new partners as we continue to expand geographically."

GPS is led by experienced dentists and DSO operators Dr. Hunter Smith and Dr. William Little, who co-founded the Company in 2015. Firmament initially invested in GPS in December 2020 and has provided additional capital to support the Company's acquisitions during the past quarter.

Firmament's Lauren Steel added, "We are thrilled by the success that Hunter, Will, and the GPS team have had executing on their strategy and were excited to support the team in consummating these three acquisitions. We believe strongly in management's partnership-driven approach to practice management and look forward to continued growth as GPS deepens its footprint in the Southern and Midwestern regions."

About GPS Dental, LLC

Headquartered in Jonesboro, AR, GPS (https://www.gpsdds.com/ ) is a DSO provider that manages 20 dental practices in Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, and Oklahoma. GPS offers a variety of management services to its practices, including billing and accounting, patient scheduling assistance, HR functions, marketing, and insurance.

About The Firmament Group

Firmament (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

