Firmament-Backed Scanco Acquires WithoutWire to Expand Offering for Warehouse Management and Automation

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanco Software, LLC ("Scanco"), one of the industry leaders providing innovative software solutions for the manufacturing and distribution industries, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Appolis, LLC (d.b.a. WithoutWire Inventory; "WithoutWire"), a provider of software built for complex inventory management. WithoutWire is one of the industry-leading warehouse management systems that addresses complex inventory management challenges in the Microsoft Dynamics and Oracle NetSuite ecosystems. This acquisition will combine both companies' expertise in warehouse and manufacturing automation solutions and enable the next stage of development and innovation within autonomous supply chain management. WithoutWire joins Scanco's existing suite of warehouse automation, manufacturing automation, and mobile sales and field service apps and firmly establishes Scanco as one of the market leaders in comprehensive warehouse and manufacturing technology solutions built for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

Scanco's acquisition of WithoutWire represents a significant milestone for both companies. This merger unites two of the industry-leading software providers, creating an innovative and expert organization dedicated to delivering software solutions. Scanco's strategic expansion to serve Microsoft Dynamics and NetSuite customers marks a critical phase in their growth. Additionally, Scanco's existing Sage customers will soon have an alternative option for their Sage100 system that offers a robust solution designed to handle significantly higher transaction volumes and provides a range of extended features, including field service.

Scanco's President and CEO, Andy Nunez, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Our goal is to establish a powerhouse in supply chain management that sets new standards of excellence and delivers unparalleled value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders. This acquisition is a strategic move towards providing a unified platform that integrates order, warehouse/production, and shipping management into a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain management tool."

Commenting on the acquisition, Travis Smith, Founder of WithoutWire, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Scanco. "This merger with Scanco unlocks significant opportunities to expand our partner network and ecosystem. Our core mission has always been to deliver outstanding software. By merging our deep expertise and robust delivery capabilities with Scanco's impressive sales and partner community, we can significantly enhance our market presence. We are excited to continue innovating and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. As part of the acquisition, the team at WithoutWire will join forces with Scanco to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in delivering exceptional supply chain management solutions."

Ted Wong, who leads software and technology investing at Firmament, stated, "Our vision for Scanco is to create a market-leading software and services provider for small-to-medium-sized businesses across ERP ecosystems. We are truly excited to support Scanco in its acquisition of WithoutWire and to see them work together to deliver a comprehensive solution suite for customers."

About Scanco:

For over 30 years, Scanco (www.scanco.com) has been at the forefront of developing new technologies for mobile warehouse, manufacturing, and payment automation solutions. Scanco's solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe.

About WithoutWire:

Since 2001, WithoutWire Inventory Sciences (www.withoutwire.com) (formally known as Appolis) has been creating business innovations utilizing the latest Microsoft technology and has led the inventory industry in developing solutions for complex inventory management challenges. They provide an inventory platform for warehousing, manufacturing, field service supply chain, and many other vertical industries.

About Firmament:

Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides control equity, minority equity and growth debt capital to lower-middle market businesses primarily in three core industry verticals: Technology, Healthcare, and the Environment. Within these verticals, we invest in service, software, and specialty manufacturing companies with significant scaling potential. We seek to be a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners and curate solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. With offices across the United States, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

Media Contact:

Isabella Schepel

[email protected]

SOURCE Firmament