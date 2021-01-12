Firmament Backs Veteran Team to Launch Independence Dental

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today the formation and launch of Independence Dental Services LP ("Independence Dental" or the "Company"), an integrated dental services organization (DSO) with eight initial constituent practices. Firmament backed a group of seasoned dental industry executives with prior leadership experience from the industry to launch the platform.

Independence Dental is led by Lane Theriault, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; John Geary, Chief Operating Officer; Curtis Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and David Thoni, Chief Growth Officer. Collectively, the management team has decades of experience in dental and healthcare services with a focus on growth through acquisition strategies. Mr. Theriault stated, "We are excited to partner with The Firmament Group to launch Independence Dental. The Firmament team has significant experience in healthcare services and the dental industry. Their team demonstrated the expertise necessary to help our team launch and rapidly scale Independence Dental into a leading national DSO. Our team and Firmament share the same values and desire to partner with premier dental practices and practitioners with reputations for providing exceptional dental care across the country."

Firmament's Green Campbell commented, "We are thrilled to back Lane and the entire team at Independence Dental. Independence Dental's supported autonomy model fills a void in the marketplace that enables dentists to access services that a traditional DSO provides without sacrificing what makes each dentist uniquely successful in their respective markets. We feel strongly that Independence Dental is well-positioned to rapidly scale and empower its practitioners to continue providing high-quality patient care."

Firmament's Parris Boyd added, "The launch of the Independence Dental platform demonstrates our conviction in the long-term strength and resilience of the dental industry. We are committed to providing the capital solutions necessary to support the Company as it grows."

About Independence Dental

Independence Dental (www.independencedso.com) is a dental services organization ("DSO") established in 2020 to support the consolidation of dental clinics in the United States. As a DSO, Independence Dental provides non-medical services including financial management, human resources, and regulatory compliance to the platform's network of dental practitioners.

About Firmament

Firmament ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

