Firmament Invests Growth Capital in Pinnacle MEP Holdings LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today a growth investment in Pinnacle MEP Holdings LLC ("Pinnacle" or the "Company"). Founded in 2020 by the principals of Aquila Equity Partners ("Aquila"), Pinnacle is a leading HVACR and related mechanical services organization that is partnering with "industry leaders by reputation" throughout the central United States. Pinnacle has operations in multiple Midwest states and specializes in providing HVACR, electrical, and plumbing services for complex and light commercial and residential customers.

Pinnacle is led by Co-Chairman and CEO and Aquila Partner Andrew Reed, who has over 30 years of relevant experience in the licensed trade services and building products space, and Co-Chairman and Aquila Managing Partner Gary N. Lewis, who also has a diverse background working with field services companies. About the partnership with Firmament, Mr. Lewis stated, "We are excited to work with Firmament in this next stage of Pinnacle's growth. Their size and flexibility and robust experience supporting growth-oriented service organizations allows them to support our consolidation strategy. They believe in our thesis, share our core values and have been a great partner to work with."

Firmament's Brian Peters commented, "We are thrilled to support the Pinnacle team in their vision for the business. We believe in the team's strategy of partnering with regional licensed trade market leaders that are central within their communities, invest in relationships and provide superior service. We feel strongly that Pinnacle is well-positioned to continue to scale, and we are excited to support the management team."

To learn more about Pinnacle and the Company's acquisition & partnership criteria, please visit www.pinnacle-mep.com

About Aquila

Aquila Equity Partners (www.aquilaep.com) is a Midwest-based team of "entrepreneurial business builders" which focuses on partnering with families, business owners and management teams which share its values and vision for growth. Aquila is flexible in its approach and only invests in a small group of companies at a time so that the firm can dedicate significant energy and resources to each partnership. Aquila targets small and mid-sized companies which operate in the business services, consumer / retail, healthcare and value-added distribution industries.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

