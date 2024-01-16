Firmament Invests in Navitrans

Firmament backs Navitrans to Drive Growth and Innovation in European Transportation and Warehouse Management Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmament, a provider of structured equity capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, announced today its majority investment in Navitrans ("Navitrans"), a Kortrijk, Belgium based provider of logistics software solutions for transport service providers across Europe. This partnership underscores Firmament's continued commitment to providing growth capital and strategic advisory to support product development, management, and new solutions to businesses in the supply chain sector.

Firmament's strategic investment in Navitrans is intended to support both supply chain technology product development and strategic acquisitions. Navitrans will continue to prioritize client satisfaction and to improve the customer experience, with the goal of strengthening its market position as a leading technology provider within the carrier-centric transportation and warehousing management system vertical. The executive management team at Navitrans, including CEO Bart Beeckmans, will remain in place. Valsoft Corporation, which specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, will continue as a minority shareholder alongside Firmament.

Beeckmans stated, "We are delighted for this new chapter in the story of Navitrans. Firmament's expertise and strategic vision in supply chain investing align well with our growth ambitions to become a leading technology provider in Europe. This next step reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustained growth. We are poised and ready for even greater achievements with this new partner."

Ted Wong, who leads supply chain investing at Firmament, remarked, "Congratulations to the Navitrans management team for this next growth phase. We are excited about this journey with Bart and his talented team. Firmament enthusiastically looks to Europe as a fertile ground for investment in the supply chain vertical."

Joining Navitrans as a board member, supply chain thought leader Larry Cuddy stated, "This deal marks the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for Firmament, the Navitrans team, and the supply chain industry. Firmament is assembling a team of thought leaders and industry-leading acquisition targets with the goal of improving the quality and service of transportation and warehouse management systems across Europe. With Firmament's backing, Navitrans has a stalwart capital partner to continue fueling product development growth and attracting global talent."

About Navitrans: Navitrans provides mission-critical transportation management software and warehouse management software for logistics service providers in Europe, primarily across Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Switzerland. Their products support shippers and carriers with order collection, logistics planning, fleet monitoring and communication, reporting, integrated accounting solutions, tariff calculation, automated invoicing, and warehouse planning, among other functions. The company is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

About Firmament: Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides structured equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness, and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

Contact: Allie Reitman, [email protected]

SOURCE Firmament