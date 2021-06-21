Firmament Provides Debt Financing to Polyethylene Containers, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in Polyethylene Containers, Inc. ("PCI" or the "Company"). PCI is a leading manufacturer of rigid containers for the automotive, agricultural, environmental services, food grade, construction, retail, and industrial end markets. The Company employs precision molding processes to construct plastic pails and drums using top-rated, 100% recyclable high-density polyethylene resin.

As a provider of bespoke capital solutions, Firmament provided debt financing to support the Company's expansion, including the recent acquisition of Rehrig Pacific's pail portfolio and opening of a new, state-of-the-art 246,000 sq. ft. production facility in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Walter Tyson, CEO of Polyethylene Containers, commented, "We are excited to work with Firmament on our business financing. Their size and flexibility allow them the capability to move quickly in today's economic environment. They have been easy to work with and continue to be a great partner. We look forward to continue to work with them to support our future growth."

Lauren Steel, Principal at Firmament, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Polyethylene Containers, a South Arkansas-based company with an outstanding reputation for quality products, and a rich history that has been cultivated over the past forty years. The Company's leading market position and strong customer relationships throughout the country reflect a long track record of innovation and excellent service. Supporting economic expansion and job creation in the Heartland is core to Firmament's strategy, so we are extremely proud of this partnership with PCI."

About PCI

Polyethylene Containers, Inc. (https://www.polypails.com/) is an industry leader in rigid container manufacturing. Founded in 1981 and based in El Dorado, Arkansas, PCI is a manufacturer of container solutions that provide the customer with cutting-edge products for all their filling applications.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

