Firmenich Appoints Patrick Salord Creation VP for Taste & Beyond Division

GENEVA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick Salord to Vice President of Creation for its Taste & Beyond division, effective immediately. Patrick will use his expertise to drive the industry's leading and most attractive Creation Community to explore new boundaries by fostering collaboration, expertise-sharing and continuous learning, supported by a best-in-class palette and tools.

A Principal Flavorist with more than 25 years' experience, Patrick joined Firmenich two decades ago as a Dairy Flavorist and has since honed his flavor creation expertise across an extensive range of applications. He holds a Bachelor in Chemistry from the University of Versailles Saint Quentin and a master's from ISIPCA (Institut Supérieur International du Parfum).

"I am very excited for this opportunity to build upon the amazing legacy and talent of Firmenich's Creation Community," said Salord. "I am passionate about maximizing the role and impact of our Flavorists. I look forward to growing capabilities and developing digital tools that will empower us to explore new boundaries of creativity."

As Creation VP, Patrick will establish the Taste & Beyond Creative School as an industry benchmark and develop the career paths and future capabilities of Firmenich's Creation Community, with a focus on key strategic growth areas within the food and beverage industry, including plant-based proteins and natural and clean label solutions.

"Our Creation Community is at the heart of our business and our Flavorists are key to enabling our ambition to lead in diet transformation," said Emmanuel Butstraen President, Taste & Beyond. "Patrick's experience transforming our Naturals Platform fruits tonality, and his leadership developing numerous superior natural ingredients and clean labels solutions, will be a huge advantage in enabling us to meet evolving consumer needs with an accelerated pace of innovation."

"We are very excited to have Patrick take on this integral role," added Amaury Roquette, VP Naturals Platform, Creation and Portfolio. "I am confident that his unique combination of know-how, energy and vision, along with his deep customer understanding and collaborative approach will serve him very well and help to drive even greater impact within our business, while harnessing and developing the outstanding talent of our Creators."

Based in Firmenich global headquarters in Geneva, Patrick will report to Amaury Roquette.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

