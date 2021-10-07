Firmenich Brings the Scent of Switzerland to Expo 2020 Dubai

" As a Swiss company with a rich 126-year history, Firmenich is delighted to be the Swiss Pavilion's fragrance partner in designing this multi-sensorial experience for visitors at the Expo ," says Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery. " In line with the expo's theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', we will also be showcasing our industry-leading efforts towards Clean Fragrances in Conscious Perfumery."

An active leader of sustainability efforts in the fragrance business, Firmenich was the first in the industry to develop a holistic fragrance sustainability measurement tool, EcoScent Compass™, that determines a fragrance's sustainability footprint across three criteria: intrinsic green properties, environmental and social impact.

BREATHE IN was created with our CreateForGood™ Conscious Fragrance design process, and has an EcoScent Compass™ triple A, science-based, positive impact score across Renewability, Biodegradability, Green Chemistry, Carbon, Water and Social criteria. The scent combines responsibly and ethically sourced ingredients from its Naturals Together™ initiative, with ingredients from its Firgood™ collection – a brand new range of pure, 100% natural extracts obtained by a revolutionary, sustainable proprietary extraction technology. The fragrance is also vegan and 100% biodegradable.

"When creating the scent, I envisioned someone emerging after a hike in the magical Swiss Alps, surrounded by fog and mountains, and greeted by a scent of positive energy that is regenerating, pure, fresh and bright," said Hamid Merati-Kashani, Principal Perfumer at Firmenich behind the fragrance. "This aligns with our vision of perfumery – to be conscious and positive – and supports Switzerland's commitment to build a sustainable future."

BREATH IN has been created using some ingredients from Firmenich's Naturals Together™ program, with Patchouli from Indonesia, Clary Sage Pays from France, upcycled Cedarwood Virginia from USA, as well as Firgood™ Pear from France. Lastly, the scent also includes Clearwood™, a 100% natural, renewable and biodegradable biotech ingredient by Firmenich. The scent conveys pure Swiss mountain air, with a sense of calm to regenerate the body and soul in a deep breath.

Firmenich is at the Expo 2020 Dubai until March 31, 2022 and invites visitors to explore opportunities to collaborate, co-create and innovate the future of Fragrance together.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 126 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

SOURCE Firmenich