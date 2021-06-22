Firmenich Launches Dynarome® TR for Natural Heat-induced Aroma in Plant-based Meat Analogs

GENEVA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned fragrance and taste company, is proud to announce the launch of Dynarome® TR, the latest addition to its proprietary SmartProteins® technology portfolio. Dynarome® TR is designed to deliver a natural, authentic and mouthwatering cooking aroma for meat analogs across several plant-based food formats.

"With the BBQ season soon upon us in much of the world, we expect that wonderful smell generated by a favorite meat on a hot grill. However, we found that the simple formula of protein plus fat plus heat, equaling a nice, appetizing aroma, often does not work for meat alternatives," said Antje Ratz, Firmenich VP SmartProteins® Meat Analog Program. "Instead, sometimes plant-based products may produce a strong smell even in their raw state or, in some instances, can release unpleasant off-notes. Firmenich has developed a proprietary solution which releases a pleasing aroma upon heat at exactly the point consumers would expect it, making for a more authentic meat-like cooking experience in plant-based proteins."

With Dynarome® TR, Firmenich has taken a culinary approach to produce a new natural flavor delivery system that allows tailored flavor release at elevated temperatures by customizing the composition of its lipid phase.

"Animal fat plays an important role in flavor generation, tending to melt over a slowly rising temperature range. That is difficult to reproduce with plant-based fats alone," said Jian Zhang, Senior Scientist, Materials Science R&D at Firmenich. "This new system has less aroma when meat analogues are chilled and during the early low temperature phase of the cooking. It then releases an enticing cooked aroma during the later stage of cooking and upon eating."

"At Firmenich, we have a very strong legacy in flavor encapsulation with a highly comprehensive set of technologies across all food and beverage applications. It was intuitive to apply this know-how to meat analogs as well," added Iain Beck, Firmenich VP, Delivery Systems. "Natural flavor encapsulation proves a very effective method to prevent binding into the protein base, thereby securing flavor integrity and allowing consumers to enjoy the full aroma experience."

Dynarome® TR cooking aroma now greatly adds to Firmenich's industry-leading SmartProteins® portfolio of integrated solutions encompassing texture ingredients, juiciness and succulence technology, salt and umami tools and delicious meat tastes. This comprehensive toolkit, together with a global team of meat analog experts, enables Firmenich to engage with its customers to create the most delicious plant-based products, today and for the future.

