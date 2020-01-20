Firmenich Leads in Climate Change Action: On CDP 'A List' for Sixth Year in a Row

GENEVA, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, has been commended for its climate action, achieving a place on CDP's prestigious 'A List' for climate change. Confirming its position as a world leader in environmental management, Firmenich is ranked among the top 2% high-performing companies on the new "A List" for 2019, in recognition of its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and accelerate a low-carbon economy.

"We are very proud to be on the new CDP A List, for the sixth year in a row," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "This is a testament to our inclusive capitalism business model, our colleagues' hard work to be a force for good everywhere we operate in the world, and our commitment to lead the charge against climate change."

"Protecting and preserving our planet for generations to come is part of our DNA. Firmenich's excellent performance, year over year, echoes our team's unwavering pledge to the environment, commented Neil McFarlane, Firmenich Senior Vice President Global Quality, Health, Safety and Environment.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: "We congratulate Firmenich for once again making it on to CDP's A List, for its leadership in environmental performance and transparency. The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow's economy."

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2019, more than 525 investors with over US$ 96 trillion in assets, and 125 major purchasers with US$3.6 trillion in procurement spend, requested that companies disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform and more than 8,400 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don't disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

Learn more about Firmenich's environmental goals and progress in its Performance and Sustainability Report 2019.

Note to editors

The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change A List are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2019.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2019. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

SOURCE Firmenich

Related Links

https://www.firmenich.com

