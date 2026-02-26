FirmPilot Closes Oversubscribed $22M Series A-1 to Scale AI-Powered Legal Marketing Platform

New funding led by DeepWork Capital, with significant investment from Data Point Capital, and with participation from existing investors, will accelerate product development and market expansion

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmPilot, the AI-powered legal marketing platform, today announced the close of its oversubscribed Series A-1 funding round. The round was led by DeepWork Capital, with a significant investment from Data Point Capital, and participation from existing investors including Blumberg Capital, Thomson Reuters Ventures, Valor Ventures, SaaS Ventures, and EarlyLight Ventures. The new capital brings FirmPilot's total funding to $27.25M. As part of the investment, DeepWork Capital Partner Ken Hall will join FirmPilot's Board of Directors.

Every hour, more than 1,000 people in the U.S. search online for legal help, yet 75% never scroll past the first page of results. For the 425,000+ law firms in the U.S., legacy approaches to marketing, retaining traditional agencies, manually managing ad spend, and relying on guesswork are costly, low-ROI, and not built for busy legal professionals. FirmPilot's patent-pending AI Legal Marketing Engine replaces this guesswork with intelligence, using proprietary data and AI to help law firms attract higher-value clients, faster.

Since its founding in 2023, FirmPilot has experienced rapid growth. The company's platform has generated tens of thousands of qualified leads for law firms across the U.S., with clients seeing 180%+ increases in case volume. FirmPilot's AI knowledge model has analyzed more than 5 million pieces of legal marketing content and draws from a proprietary database of 3,000+ relevant legal cases to produce authoritative content that ranks in both traditional search and AI-driven search engines, including results surfaced by ChatGPT.

"Law firm owners aren't just practicing law anymore, they're building companies. And the firms that will win over the next decade are the ones making the shift from gut-feeling marketing to data-driven, AI-powered growth. This round gives us the fuel to help more firms make that transition and to continue building the platform that replaces the traditional agency model entirely."

— Jake Soffer, Founder & CEO, FirmPilot

FirmPilot's platform provides an all-in-one solution for law firm marketing, including AI-driven SEO and GEO (AI search optimization), PPC and Google Ads management, local SEO, digital PR and link building, social media, and website optimization. The platform's competitive blueprinting technology takes an "x-ray" of a firm's competitive landscape, analyzing trends and patterns in SEO, ads, and other digital marketing activity of competitors to identify growth opportunities. FirmPilot's AI agent automation then handles time-intensive tasks, from 24/7 competitor monitoring to content calibration, while real-time dashboards give firm owners full transparency into ROI.

The new funding will fuel two major product initiatives. First, FirmPilot is building its next-generation AI model, 10x the size of its current model in terms of training data, expected to roll out to all clients by Q3 2026. The upgraded model will enable significantly deeper content creation, smarter marketing tactics, and faster time to ROI for law firms. Second, FirmPilot is developing direct integrations with leading case management solutions, allowing the platform to ingest case value data and use it to more intelligently direct marketing efforts through its AI marketing agents. These integrations will also unlock precise ROI attribution and revenue tracking, effectively creating a powerful revenue operations command center for law firms, connecting marketing spend directly to case outcomes for the first time.

"FirmPilot is solving a massive problem for a market that has been drastically underserved by technology. Jake and his team have built a product that delivers measurable, data-driven results for law firms, replacing an entire industry of manual marketing agencies with an intelligent platform. The combination of proprietary legal domain data, AI automation, and clear client ROI is exactly what we look for at DeepWork. We're thrilled to lead this round and join the board as FirmPilot enters its next phase of growth."

— Ken Hall, Partner, DeepWork Capital

"We've been tracking the legal marketing space closely, and FirmPilot stood out immediately. Jake and his team have built a genuinely differentiated platform, one that combines proprietary legal domain data with AI automation to deliver measurable client acquisition results. The opportunity to displace a fragmented, agency-driven market with an intelligent, scalable platform is exactly what we invest in at Data Point Capital. We're excited to partner with this team."

— Scott Savitz, Founder & Managing Partner, Data Point Capital

About FirmPilot

FirmPilot is the leader in AI legal marketing. FirmPilot's patent-pending AI Legal Marketing Engine provides law firms and services-based SMBs with a modern way to grow with strategies built entirely on data and intelligence. The platform uses proprietary AI to analyze competitive landscapes, create authoritative content, optimize across SEO, GEO, PPC, social media, and local search, and deliver real-time ROI insights, replacing the guesswork of traditional marketing agencies. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Miami, FirmPilot is backed by leading investors including DeepWork Capital, Data Point Capital, Blumberg Capital, Thomson Reuters Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, Valor Ventures, SaaS Ventures, EarlyLight Ventures, FJ Labs, and Connexa Capital. Learn more at firmpilot.com .

About DeepWork Capital

DeepWork Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The firm invests in tech-forward founders addressing the world's biggest problems in the technology and life sciences sectors, with a focus on underserved venture capital markets. Learn more at deepworkcapital.com .

About Data Point Capital

Data Point Capital focuses on highly scalable, capital-efficient technology companies across consumer internet, cloud-based enterprise software, and AI. The firm is made up of business executives and internet leaders who have created over $50 billion in market value through companies they founded or ran. Notable portfolio companies include DraftKings (DKNG), Rent the Runway (RENT), and numerous successful exits. Learn more at datapointcapital.com .

