FirmScribe's Newest iMessage Capture Product Enables Archiving of Business Threads but Not Personal Threads, Even When Sent From the Same Number

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 FINRA Annual Conference in Washington D.C. today, FirmScribe announced the launch of SELECTCapture, a service for people who send both business and personal messages from the same phone number using the default Messages App on their iPhone.

SELECTCapture allows these users to create Business Threads inside the native Messages App on the iPhone and have only those Business Threads end up in the company's archive. Personal threads are not captured or archived.

"We began archiving iMessages in 2017, and we've onboarded over 50,000 iPhones," said Jordan Richardson, CEO of FirmScribe. "But we're always asked if there's a way to capture just the Business Threads. Now there is."

Protected by five U.S. patents, SELECTCapture can be used by firms who have mix-used devices, solving a massive pain point for individuals who have been using the same phone number for both work and personal life but previously had no way to capture the work iMessages.

FirmScribe's proprietary architecture allows an entire firm to be onboarded in minutes, and no apps or software are installed on the employees' devices.

"We wanted to be as lightweight as possible for IT departments," continued Mr. Richardson. "It's the easiest possible roll-out for a firm, big or small."

SELECTCapture is also available for android users and is available today at FirmScribe.com .

About FirmScribe:

FirmScribe, LLC is a leading provider of secure communication solutions, specializing in ensuring compliance and confidentiality in iPhone communications. FirmScribe has been archiving iMessages since 2017 and has onboarded more than 50,000 iPhones. With a focus on trust, security, and integrity, FirmScribe empowers organizations across industries to communicate confidently while meeting regulatory requirements.

