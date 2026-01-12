FirmTech Expands Global Distribution Network, Advancing Its Growth as a Worldwide Sexual Health & Wellness Company

New distribution partnerships across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East help meet rising international demand for FirmTech's products

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmTech, Inc. , a sexual health and wellness wearable company focused on data-driven AI innovation, today announced its continued company growth fueled by new international distribution partnerships with regional distributors spanning South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Poland, and Saudi Arabia. This expanded global distribution network positions FirmTech as the worldwide leader in men's sexual health.

FirmTech's newest international distributor partners include:

SunTek Pharma (South Korea)

Sanjukai Hospital (Japan)

Venn Healthcare (United Kingdom)

MacMedicina (European Union)

Blisko Medical (Poland)

Adam-A (Saudi Arabia)

In 2026, we expect just the international agreements alone to double our sales.

FirmTech's mission is to improve sexual health and support longer lives of lovemaking with the use of smart and comfortable sextech wearables. The TechRing has an easy-to-use mobile app, AI, and sensors that measure nocturnal and sexual erections with clarity, and you can track them with precision. The erection rings provide actionable data and advice for men and their health providers. Erectile dysfunction can now be prevented or managed with objectivity. FirmTech's erection rings are also designed and research-proven to safely intensify performance and pleasure.

"FirmTech is succeeding because the international market is ready for innovation that's practical, science-informed, and user friendly," said Elliot Justin, M.D., FACEP, CEO and founder of FirmTech.

FirmTech's current product lineup includes:

TechRing - (smart erection ring)

Performance Ring and MaxPR - (superior and safe erection ring options, as effective as erection pills)

RingMate - (a compact vibrator designed to work with FirmTech rings for hands-free female pleasure and for solo use by women or men)

As FirmTech continues to expand internationally, the company will support its partners with product education, regional programs, and consumer messaging that reinforces the link between sexual wellness, confidence, and overall health.

FirmTech, Inc.

FirmTech, Inc.'s mission is better sexual health for everyone through truly fresh and desired innovations in the functions and forms of underwearables for men and women, including smart erection rings and clitoral health sensors. Founded by Dr. Elliot Justin and Dr. James Hotaling, FirmTech is dedicated to providing men and women with data about the vital signs of their sexual health and enhancing their performance and pleasure.

