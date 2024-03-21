FirmTech Joins FemTech Lab's 2024 Cohort of Women's Health Innovators

This prestigious accelerator program will help FirmTech achieve funding for its clitoral health monitor, a critical aid in advancing the future of women's sexual health

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmTech , the transformational sexual wellness company, today announced that it was selected to be part of the spring 2024 cohort for FemTech Lab, a global ecosystem of startups, experts, and investors in women's health and wellness. Designed to drive innovation in women's health, this program will provide FirmTech with access to world-class experts and resources to supercharge product buildout and advance its goal of raising capital to further research and development efforts for its female line of products. FirmTech excelled in a highly competitive selection process that included more than 100 other companies. The company was chosen because of its one-of-a-kind technical innovations to help women assess and improve their sexual health in a way no other company has done before.

"FirmTech is dedicated to revolutionizing the way women quantify their sexual health by researching and developing innovative sextech products," said Dr. Ashley Winter, Chief Medical Officer of the FemmeTech division, FirmTech. "We are excited to have earned a spot in FemTech Lab's program and we are ready to leverage this amazing opportunity to build our capacity to bring products to market for women that improve their sexual wellness and overall health."

As part of the program, the FirmTech team will have access to FemTech's stable of hundreds of investors and business experts who will help the company find investors, raise capital, and implement an ambitious business plan. In addition, FirmTech will be featured at Decoding the Future of Women, the flagship women's health conference taking place in London in June 2024. FirmTech will have the opportunity to pitch its vision to the massive audience of investors and corporate innovators attending the event, as well as host a demo featuring its technology.

FirmTech is an innovative, progressive, sex-positive company that leverages sexual wellness to improve customer's overall health and general wellness. They currently have three innovative products for men on the market, the Performance Ring , MaxPR , and the TechRing . The MaxPR and Performance Ring are flexible, adjustable erection rings built for maximum comfort. The TechRing includes smart-sensor technology that can be worn overnight or during sex as a diagnostic aid, enabling men and their healthcare providers to track their erectile fitness while enhancing their sexual pleasure. FirmTech is currently developing a revolutionary product for women to assess the health of the clitoris and enable women to optimize their overall health as well as their sexual pleasure. Participating in the FemTech Lab programming will enable FirmTech to bring this product to market faster, and fill an unmet need in women's sexual health and wellness.

For more information about FirmTech and its products, visit https://myfirmtech.com/ .

FirmTech, Inc.

FirmTech, Inc.'s mission is better sexual health for everyone through truly fresh and desired innovations in the functions and forms of underwearables for men and women, including smart erection rings and clitoral health sensors. Founded by Dr. Elliot Justin and Dr. James Hotaling, FirmTech is dedicated to providing men and women with data about the vital signs of their sexual health and enhancing their performance and pleasure.

Contact: Joshua Milne, Joshua Milne PR, [email protected], 617-501-1620



SOURCE FirmTech