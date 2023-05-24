FirmTech Launches WeFunder Campaign to Continue Trailblazing its Mission of "Better Sexual Health for Everyone"

After successful launch of its award-winning, world's first Smart Tech C-Ring for Men, FirmTech is creating the First Clitoral Health Monitor for Women

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexual wellness is the uncharted frontier of the wearable health revolution. The vitality of the clitoris and the penis can often be the "canary in the coalmine" for larger cardiovascular and other medical issues. FirmTech intends to add to its successful line of award-winning male products by commercializing an already tested revolutionary device to help women assess their sexual health and wellness. The Company is also launching an educational campaign aimed at informing men, women, and sexual health care providers about the transformative benefits of its products.

FirmTech is excited to offer the opportunity for others to join in its success by seeking funding through an investment campaign on WeFunder, the crowdfunding platform. The goal is to raise up to $1.2 million from investors who believe in the importance of sexual health for a lifetime of wellness and happiness. Interested investors can visit the campaign page at https://wefunder.com/firmtech .

"FirmTech's mission is to create products that provide better sex and health for everyone. Using our innovative wearables, men, and women can assess the vital signs of their sexual health, which are also critical indicators of their cardiovascular health and the side effects of common medications," said FirmTech founder Elliot Justin, M.D., FACFP. "In addition, these products are designed to heighten pleasure, reduce anxiety and build confidence. We want to help men and women enjoy more years of lovemaking and sexual satisfaction."

FirmTech is developing a full catalog of "Better Sex, Better Health" products that will encourage enjoyable sex while empowering men and women to understand the correlation between their overall health, medications, habits, and sexual wellness. This includes the Tech Ring®, the world's first "under wearable", that provides vital health saving erectile data and performance indicators to help men gain a firmer grip on their sexual fitness. The Tech Ring has garnered media attention and won impressive awards, including runner-up for Innovation in Fitness and Health at the Consumer Electronics Show, and "Most Innovative Sex Toy of the Year" from XBIZ.

"We are disrupting and transforming the sex supplement, sex pharmaceutical markets, sex longevity, sex exercise, and sex toy markets by making claims of efficacy objective," Dr. Justin added. "We have assembled an amazing, mission driven team that combines clinical leaders in multiple medical specialties with experienced healthcare entrepreneurs and professionals who have a proven track record of pioneering impact focused healthcare businesses."

Dr. Justin will be participating on the main stage at LA Tech Week on June 8, 2023, to answer questions about the Wefunder campaign and to discuss "Sex Wellness in the Digital Age."

Founded by husband and wife, Dr. Elliot Justin and Ann Justin, FirmTech focuses on developing products that inspire pleasure, intimacy, and healthier lifestyles. Their sex tech products will empower women and men with objective and personalized data to assess the impact of diseases, medications, alcohol, diet, and exercise on their sexual and cardiovascular health. For more information about FirmTech and its products, visit https://myfirmtech.com/ .

FirmTech's WeFunder campaign is currently 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under regulation crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

FirmTech intends to file its Form C in the coming weeks.

