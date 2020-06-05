First & Only Urine Test For Colon Polyps Expands Across The US

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolomic Technologies Inc. (MTI) is excited to announce the national expansion of its proprietary and innovative test, PolypDx™. This non-invasive, convenient urine test is a major breakthrough to detect adenomatous polyps and help prevent colon cancer. PolypDx™ does not require any unpleasant bowel cleansing preparation or unsanitary handling of stool. The national expansion of this test is one of the most exciting developments in the fight against colorectal cancer.

A new study determined that the rate of colorectal cancer in the United States continues to rise for those under the age of 50 years. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 95,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2020, and more than 50,000 will die. Lack of early screening is one of the largest contributors to the increase in colorectal cancer, and PolypDx™ provides a simple and convenient way for patients to be proactive with their health.

MTI's strategic partnerships with Forefront Health Partners, a St. Louis based healthcare consulting group, and QualiTox Laboratories, LLC, a Pittsburgh based high complexity laboratory, initiated this expansive growth within the U.S. market by offering a convenient at home sample collection kit. PolypDx™ kits will be shipped directly to the patient, where they can provide the urine sample from the comfort of their own home and ship it in a pre-paid courier package to the laboratory for analysis.

Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO of MTI, says of the partnership: "We are very excited to have partnered with Forefront Health Partners and QualiTox Laboratories for this next milestone for PolypDx™. Early detection of adenomatous polyps saves lives and PolypDx™ helps make the prevention of colorectal cancer possible. We are excited to make PolypDx™ available to everyone."

Alex Strahan, CEO of QualiTox Laboratories, LLC, says, "We are extremely proud to partner with MTI to expand our clinical offerings from toxicology and infectious disease testing to now include PolypDx™. Offering this simple urine test for patients to use at home will allow more people than ever to painlessly detect colon polyps."

Metabolomic Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a growing Canadian company developing metabolomic based in vitro diagnostics. Their lead product, PolypDx™ is the first and only urine-based screening test for colorectal cancer. There are more than 40,000 small molecule metabolites found in the human body. Through their unique and powerful metabolomics platform, and the identification of distinct metabolic fingerprints, MTI is developing simple and accurate diagnostic tests.

