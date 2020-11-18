First 5 California Launches Redesigned Flagship Website

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First 5 California announced today the launch of its new Parent Website, First5California.com. The site, which is available in English and Spanish, is the result of over a year's re-envisioning and development. Content for the site was informed by educators and researchers in the field of child development. It was redesigned from the bottom up to provide new levels of functionality, ease of use, and access to resources, tips, and activities.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide this updated and refreshed resource to California families," said First 5 California Executive Director Camille Maben. "Our mission is to provide support and resources for parents so that all children in California can grow up healthy and ready to succeed in life. This is another important moment in that effort."

Parents and caregivers visiting First5California.com will now be able to browse by their child's age group — Newborn, Baby, Toddler or Preschool — and instantly access a wide variety of parenting tips, articles, instructional videos, and activities geared specifically for that age group. They will be able to check developmental benchmarks; read the latest scientific and medical data; find fun and stimulating activities; discover delicious and healthy recipes; connect with county, state, and federal agencies to help with COVID-19-related and other resource needs; and much more.

The launch is being supported by an extensive advertising campaign running on traditional media and online throughout California. The ad campaign will run in tandem with First 5 California's award-winning Talk. Read. Sing.® outreach effort. This past spring, First 5 California debuted a new series of Talk. Read. Sing.® spots featuring California's first Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

"The experiences and environments in the first 5 years are critical for setting the foundation for long-term health and development of a child's brain and body," said Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General. "Parents and caregivers play a key role in their child's development and First 5 California provides essential resources critical for the health and well-being of children, caregivers, and families. This new website provides easily accessible information on healthcare, nutrition, and actions parents can take during a child's first few years to ensure they are on a healthy path."

ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA:

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

SOURCE First 5 California

Related Links

https://www.first5california.com/

