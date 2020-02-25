First Accuray CyberKnife® M6™ System Installed in Missouri at Mercy Hospital St. Louis

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Mercy Hospital St. Louis continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving patient outcomes with the installation of the first CyberKnife® M6™ System in Missouri at their state-of-the-art David C. Pratt Cancer Center. The next-generation CyberKnife System has been shown to deliver precise stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments with ease, making it possible for the clinical team to expand access to one of the most advanced methods for administering radiation to more cancer patients.

SRS and SBRT are non-invasive forms of radiation therapy that use high doses of very targeted radiation to destroy tumors, in just a few treatment sessions (1 to 5). SRS is commonly used to treat conditions within the brain and spine, while SBRT is used for those tumors located outside these areas. The CyberKnife M6 System is equipped with sophisticated functionality that will streamline the creation of personalized treatment plans and reduce the time to deliver radiation treatments, enabling the Mercy St. Louis team to offer precision SRS and SBRT treatments to more patients each day.

The Mercy Hospital St. Louis team uses the most advanced radiotherapy technology to design and deliver an individualized treatment plan designed to help cancer patients take control of their disease and resume their lives. The hospital is part of the Mercy system, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems from 2016 to 2019 by IBM Watson Health. Mercy announced in 2018 that it intended to work with Accuray to enhance cancer care through advanced life-saving technology, including the CyberKnife System that was recently installed as well as Accuray Radixact® Systems that will be installed at other Mercy hospitals.

"The CyberKnife M6 is really an ideal system for the hospital and for our patients. The system combines sub-millimeter accuracy with real-time image guidance, enabling our team to effectively treat almost any part of the body requiring radiation therapy," said Robert Frazier, M.D., radiation oncologist and division chief for radiation oncology at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. "For example, when we treat patients with brain tumors, we will now be able to deliver a very high dose of radiation to the tumor, to eradicate the disease, while minimizing the dose to critical brain structures. Prostate cancer patients who would have been treated with daily radiation equal to 40-45 fractions over 8-9 weeks, can now be treated in just 5 fractions with the CyberKnife System. And, because CyberKnife prostate SBRT typically is associated with few side effects, these patients can return to their normal activity on the same day."

Click here to see how the CyberKnife System treats brain tumors and here to see the system treat prostate cancer.

"We congratulate the Mercy Hospital St. Louis team on the installation of their CyberKnife M6 System. We are committed to supporting them in their goal to expand access to advanced radiotherapy. This most recent installation of the CyberKnife M6 System further demonstrates clinicians' confidence in the value the system will bring to their patients, their team and their hospital," said Joshua H. Levine, president and CEO at Accuray.

About the CyberKnife System

The CyberKnife System is the only robotic radiosurgery system that offers highly precise, non-surgical treatment for tumors and lesions anywhere in the body—including the brain, breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, prostate and spine. The CyberKnife System tracks and automatically adjusts for tumor or patient movement during treatment, delivering the radiation dose directly to the target with sub-millimeter precision. Synchrony® motion tracking and correction technology expands on the CyberKnife System's unique motion synchronization capabilities to provide additional precision when treating tumors that move with respiration. The high level of accuracy in dose delivery made possible by the system gives clinical teams the confidence to deliver state-of-the-art treatments for a wide range of cancers and functional disorders, without sacrificing patients' quality of life.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

