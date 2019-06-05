First Affirmative Financial Network to be Honored at the 2019 Best For Colorado Awards Ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Affirmative, the leading advisor network serving the responsible investment community, announced today that it will be honored by Best For Colorado, a program of The Alliance Center in partnership with B Lab, at the 2019 Best For Colorado Awards Ceremony on June 6, 2019 in Denver. The celebration honors the companies and leaders who have committed to using business to address today's social and environmental problems. First Affirmative is being recognized for its leading performance in the "B Corp - Customer" category, for the customer impact of its products and services.

"We are thrilled that Best For Colorado has acknowledged how First Affirmative benefits the lives of our customers through the services we provide. We do what we do with full transparency and genuine spirit to make the world a better place for our customers, our communities and our planet," said George Gay, First Affirmative's CEO. "For 30 years, we've helped financial advisors grow their practices by leveraging sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investing principles and products. Along with the very diverse group of companies being honored by Best For Colorado, we are part of a powerful movement, uniting our resources and spheres of influence to address today's most pressing issues."

First Affirmative oversees over $1 billion in assets under management and advisement, working with more than 400 specialist SRI advisors, both directly and through third-party partnerships. Its investment philosophy is focused around understanding that the ways people save, spend and invest can dramatically influence both the fabric and consciousness of society, and that investors bear responsibility for the impact their money has in the world. First Affirmative is also the founder and proud co-presenter of The SRI Conference—now in its 30th year.

"It lies deep within our company's values to do business better," continues Gay. "Our definition of success extends beyond profits."

About First Affirmative Financial Network:

First Affirmative has managed investment portfolios for socially conscious investors since 1988. Directing investment capital toward businesses that offer solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental and social challenges, we work with money as a tool for transformation. We help clients invest in companies that contribute to a clean, healthy environment, treat people fairly, embrace equal opportunity, produce safe and useful products and support efforts to promote a more peaceful world. For over two decades, we have been helping investors do more by combining innovative financial management with investment strategies that consider the environmental, social, and governance aspects of potential investments. First Affirmative is a certified B Corporation.

