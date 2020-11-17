First Affirmative Launches Pioneering "AffirmativESG" Advisor Workstation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The right thing to do should be the easy thing to do.

Now, with the launch of First Affirmative Financial Network's AffirmativESG advisor workstation, it's easier than ever for financial advisors to help their clients find stocks that bring competitive returns along with peace of mind that their finances reflect their worldview.

AffirmativESG is a first-of-its-kind environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisor-driven digital wealth management platform, with state-of-the-art technology and ease of use for advisors. A pioneer in ESG investing since the 1980s, First Affirmative developed AffirmativESG to integrate a financial advisor's trusted advice model with unmatched ESG expertise and rigorous due diligence practices.

AffirmativESG's intuitive format delivers portfolios customized to meet a client's impact preferences and financial goals, walking them through dozens of preferred investing priorities ranging from climate change to criminal justice reform to progressive employee benefits.

"There's no one-size-fits-all portfolio when it comes to ESG investing," said First Affirmative co-founder and CEO George Gay. "We've taken our 30-plus years of experience in ESG and built a new kind of platform where advisors can fully align their clients' investments to the things they value, whether it's diversity, animal rights, the environment, LGBTQ+ issues, gun control and more."

The AffirmativESG technology is "game-changing for the financial advisor," Gay said. "It enables them to scale their practice while delivering the fully personalized advice and portfolios their clients expect."

AffirmativESG revolutionizes the ethical investing experience by:

Respecting the changed COVID-19 world with multi-platform access, including mobile, eliminating the need for many in-person meetings while keeping advisor and client in sync on preferences and market moves.

Easing mass-customization of ESG portfolios on the platform, serving a wider range of clients across all account sizes.

Maximizes efficiency by automating account opening, portfolio construction, IPS generation, tax management and performance reporting, all in a paperless environment.

The soul of AffirmativESG is a sophisticated portfolio construction engine, incorporating eight easily-navigable categories of impact preferences curated by First Affirmative, with 50 sub-categories for further client customization:

Animal Rights

Fossil Fuels

Renewable Energy

Other Environmental Issues

Corporate Behavior

Culture and Behavior

Military and Weapons

Prison and Detention

Companies are placed in these categories following a careful vetting using the long-standing research and analysis that sets First Affirmative apart in ESG and SRI. We also employ a proprietary sustainability screen, which eliminates poor ESG performers from each industry group.

AffirmativESG offers two other sustainable investment solutions: Multi-Manager and Managed Mutual Fund. The Multi-Manager SIS features carefully chosen investment models, while the Managed Mutual Fund SIS is a portfolio of select mutual funds. Both integrate ESG into the investment analysis and selection process.

"We've put a tremendous amount of our intellectual capital into this platform so that we can deliver portfolios customized to meet the financial objectives and specific ESG preferences of the individual client," said First Affirmative Chief Investment Officer Theresa Gusman. "What we've built here is on the cutting edge for both advisors and their clients, and it's what the investment world is increasingly demanding."

For more information about AffirmativESG, a demonstration of the platform, and details about how First Affirmative can help your investing thrive, contact Business Development at 719-478-7036 or go to www.FirstAffirmative.com.

About First Affirmative

Since 1988, First Affirmative has been helping financial advisors and their clients create investment solutions designed to meet both financial and impact goals. In September 2020, First Affirmative became an independent, employee-owned certified B Corp. First Affirmative's unmatched institutional grounding in this ecosystem allows us to deploy the fundamental research, quantitative techniques, portfolio construction and management methodologies to deliver outcome-oriented SRI and ESG investment solutions. First Affirmative is proud to have served advisors and their clients with the highest fiduciary standards for over 30 years.

