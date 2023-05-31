First AI Platform for Remote Video Sales Meetings Launches ByondPitch Pilots in Israel Ahead of US Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ByondPitch, a Tel Aviv-based AI startup, has launched its platform aimed at revolutionizing remote video sales meetings. The service improves sales conversions by providing sales reps with a dynamic, real-time playbook that greatly enhances the customer experience and seamlessly blends advanced technology with a human touch.

As part of its pilot in Israel, ByondPitch is currently working with seven companies, including the leading real estate firm Ashdar, yielding thousands of users. For its United States launch, planned for the end of 2023, ByondPitch aims to target companies in a variety of sectors that conduct sales via remote video technology.

The focus of ByondPitch's meeting platform is to make salespeople better in real time, helping them change course on the fly to better persuade and respond to customer concerns. ByondPitch provides real-time sales data and helps guide the sales process, providing suggested messages and relevant information, analyzing speaking time ratios, and more.

"With a career deeply rooted in sales, sales management, and training salespeople, I understand the challenges companies face in this realm," said co-founder Nadav Bariah, a veteran entrepreneur and real estate developer whose vision was a video system to better convert leads to meetings. Bariah said that while most would-be competitors provide data and analysis on what has already occurred, they don't assist in real-time.

Co-founder Guy Kedem is an entrepreneur with expertise in real estate, technology and cryptocurrencies, and is CEO of Be Nadlan, one of Israel's leading real estate marketing companies. He said the co-founders' vision was to leverage insights and knowledge gained from experience to develop a platform that enhances sales performance while reducing costs, "equipping sales people with real-time insights needed to drive success."

"We strive to empower salespeople with a sort of superpower, enabling them to forge meaningful connections, exceed expectations, and elevate the customer experience in an increasingly digital world," Kedem said.

ABOUT

ByondPitch is an Israel-based technology company that's building an AI platform for remote video sales meetings. Fueled by groundbreaking algorithms, ByondPitch aims to revolutionize online video sales and perfect the process of the salesperson. ByondPitch remakes video meetings into extraordinary, intuitive experiences. Founded by Nadav Bariah and Guy Kedem, ByondPitch harnesses cutting-edge intelligence to provide real-time support that elevates salespeople to new heights, guiding them seamlessly toward harmonious, smart meetings.

Media contact: Dan Perry, [email protected], +972 50-229-5295

SOURCE ByondPitch